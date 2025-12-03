Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAgricultureLeo Daily Horoscope (December 04, 2025): New Contacts, Smart Decisions, Financial Ease

Leo Daily Horoscope (December 04, 2025): New Contacts, Smart Decisions, Financial Ease

A steady, productive phase encourages new contacts, thoughtful decisions, and financially rewarding outcomes, provided you stay observant and avoid blind trust.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 06:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Leo Horoscope: Salutations to the regal Leo! Your natural charisma, creative flair, and unwavering ambition make you the star of the zodiac. Blessed with high self-esteem, Lions know that they possess enviable traits, and they're proud of them. They don't believe in false modesty and will be the first to praise themselves for a job well done. Your horoscope is a spotlight that guides you in shining brightly while staying true to your noble heart. 

Leo Daily Horoscope (December 04):

A stable yet progressive period takes shape for this zodiac sign, bringing opportunities for meaningful connections and new beginnings. This is a strong time to expand your network, build valuable contacts, and engage with individuals who can contribute positively to your growth. Fresh associations may open doors to new ideas, collaborations, or long-term benefits, provided they are approached with informed judgement.

Caution, however, remains essential. Avoid placing complete trust in someone without proper understanding. Assess every offer, commitment, or proposal carefully to ensure your interests are protected. A thoughtful and analytical approach will prevent unnecessary complications.

Financially, this phase leans favourable. Gains, opportunities, or relief in day-to-day expenses may emerge, helping you move with greater ease and confidence. Whether you are planning a purchase or reviewing your budget, this period supports balanced decisions that strengthen your financial health. Overall, the day encourages composure, clarity, and strategic networking. With a blend of caution and confidence, you can make smart choices and set the stage for steady long-term growth.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 03 Dec 2025 06:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Leo Horoscope Today Leo Daily Horoscope Leo Horoscope Horoscope Prediction
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Centre Revokes Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Saathi App On Mobile Phones For Manufacturers
Centre Revokes Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Saathi App On Mobile Phones
Technology
ABP Exclusive | 'Govt Has No Business Being In Our Devices': Privacy Lawyer Warns Sanchar Saathi Sets A Dangerous Precedent
'Govt Has No Business Being In Our Devices': Privacy Lawyer Warns Sanchar Saathi Sets A Dangerous Precedent
States
Big Relief For Bengal Teachers: Calcutta High Court Restores 32,000 Jobs
Big Relief For Bengal Teachers: Calcutta High Court Restores 32,000 Jobs
World
'Radicalised Islamist Asim Munir Wants War With India', Claims Imran Khan’s Sister
'Radicalised Islamist Asim Munir Wants War With India', Claims Imran Khan’s Sister
Advertisement

Videos

Update: Renuka Chowdhury hits back after dog-entry row; Opposition protests intensify
Breaking: Rajnath Singh reignites debate with claim on Nehru’s stance in Babri dispute
Winter Parliamentary Session: Renuka Chaudhary's
Rajnath Singh Revives Nehru–Patel Debate With Claim Linking Babri Dispute to Public Funds
Breaking: Maulana Mahmood Madani Sparks New Row With Call to Teach ‘Jihad’ in Schools
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget