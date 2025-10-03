Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTrending’Zindagi Ke Saath Bhi, Zindagi Ke Baad Bhi’: Auto Driver Narrowly Escapes Death As LIC Hoarding Collapses-- Video

Auto-rickshaw driver narrowly escapes death as a massive LIC billboard collapses in Raipur, crushing vehicles. Quick reflexes and an eyewitness warning save him from a fatal accident.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 03:07 PM (IST)
A viral video has covered social media which shows an auto-rickshaw driver narrowly escaping death, highlighting how a split-second can make the difference between life and death. In the clip, the driver can be seen stopping the auto rickshaw on the road just moments before a massive billboard crashes down, leaving the auto completely destroyed. But the auto driver saved himself by coming out of the auto just before the billboard crashed on to it. 

Close Call Caught on Camera

The viral footage, shared widely across platforms, shows a towering hoarding displaying a Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) advertisement collapsing, reportedly due to heavy rainfall. As the structure began to tilt dangerously, an auto-rickshaw moving in the same direction suddenly became trapped in its path.

The video was uploaded on X by an account named ‘@Deadlykalesh’ and has more than 28,000 views on this video. 

Reacting instinctively, the driver slammed on the brakes and scrambled out of the vehicle. Seconds later, the enormous hoarding came crashing down, flattening the auto. The scene underscores how a fraction of a second can mean the difference between life and death.

Comments From the Users

One of the users commented that Yamraj was on leave, whereas another one commented that this is a missed call from Yamraj. A third one wrote, “Even LIC billboard selling LIC's policy.” As the tagline of LIC is “LIC, Zindagi ke saath bhi, zindagi ke baad bhi.”

The video also captures an eyewitness who raised an urgent alarm as the hoarding began to topple, helping alert the driver in time to avoid disaster. While the exact location is not fully confirmed, reports suggest the incident occurred in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Though the authenticity of the video has not been independently verified by ABP Live English.

Inches From Disaster

The driver’s escape was nothing short of miraculous. A few seconds separated him from being crushed under that billboard, and his quick reflexes prevented a potentially fatal accident. Although, the bystanders were shouting that someone was inside the auto and the video also showed the gate of the vehicle opening up. 

The hoarding, positioned in the middle of the road, gave the impression of a gate as it fell, and another vehicle traveling from the opposite direction was also struck by the structure.

A Previous Incident 

This incident is reminiscent of previous tragedies caused by unstable billboards. In August 2023, a similar collapse in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area claimed 17 lives and injured more than 75 people. Such events serve as stark reminders of the dangers posed by poorly secured structures, especially during adverse weather conditions.

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 03:07 PM (IST)
