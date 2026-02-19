Young Chinese Using Plastic Bags To Eat Food. But Why?

Plastic Eating Trend In China: A bizarre weight-loss trend circulating on Chinese social media has left many people confused — and concerned. Dubbed “plastic eating,” the practice involves placing a sheet or bag of plastic over the mouth before putting food inside, chewing briefly, and then spitting both the food and plastic out without swallowing.

The trend has gained traction on TikTok and other short-video platforms, particularly among young users.

What Exactly Is the “Plastic Eating” Trend?

In videos shared online, participants cover their mouths with transparent plastic wrap or a thin plastic bag. They then place food into their mouths over the plastic barrier, chew for a short time, and discard everything.

The idea, according to those promoting the trend, is to simulate the act of eating without actually consuming calories. Supporters claim that chewing food, even without swallowing it, may help reduce cravings or create a temporary sense of fullness.

In simple terms, it is presented as a way to “trick” the brain into thinking the body has eaten, thereby curbing appetite and preventing weight gain.

Why Is It Becoming Popular?

The trend appears to be driven by anxiety around weight gain and social pressure to stay slim. Many of the videos are posted by young people who say they are afraid of becoming overweight and are looking for ways to control their calorie intake.

Short-form video platforms often amplify unusual or extreme diet hacks, especially those that promise quick results. As with many viral trends, shock value and novelty may also play a role in its rapid spread.

There is no scientific evidence suggesting that chewing food without swallowing it leads to meaningful weight loss. While chewing can stimulate saliva and digestive enzymes, real satiety depends on nutrients reaching the stomach and triggering hormonal responses.

Experts often warn that such behaviour can disrupt normal hunger cues and potentially contribute to unhealthy relationships with food.

Health And Safety Concerns

Beyond questions of effectiveness, the trend raises several risks:

Choking hazard if plastic is accidentally inhaled

Ingestion of microplastics over time

Development of disordered eating patterns

Reinforcement of extreme dieting behaviour

Critics online have compared the practice to harmful eating disorders, arguing that it normalises unsafe weight-control methods.

The popularity of “plastic eating” highlights a broader issue: growing pressure around body image, especially among young people active on social media. When the fear of weight gain outweighs basic safety, experts say it reflects deeper cultural and psychological concerns rather than a sustainable health strategy.

While viral trends come and go, this one has sparked debate about the influence of online diet culture and the risks of extreme shortcuts in pursuit of weight loss.