Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrendingWhy Elon Musk Responded 'Maybe You Should' When Kamath Said He Has No Kids

Why Elon Musk Responded 'Maybe You Should' When Kamath Said He Has No Kids

Elon Musk surprised everyone on Nikhil Kamath’s podcast when a casual chat turned emotional, especially after Kamath said he has no kids and Musk gave an unexpected reply.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 12:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, has released a new episode of his ‘WTF’ podcast and his guest this time is Elon Musk. The episode is available on Kamath’s YouTube channel and covers topics like technology, business, innovation and personal life. 

But the part that caught everyone’s attention was the emotional discussion about having children. Musk opened up about parenthood in a very honest and relatable way, and his comments became the most talked-about moment from the podcast.

Elon Musk Gives Parenting Advice To Nikhil Kamath

During the episode, Kamath casually said that he does not have kids. Elon Musk immediately replied, “Maybe you should,” encouraging him to think about starting a family. Kamath added that many people tell him the same thing.

Musk then explained why having kids is so important to him. He said that a child gives life a special meaning. He described how a baby starts off with no understanding of the world and cannot survive alone, but slowly begins to walk, talk, and think. 

Musk said that watching a child grow and see the world through their eyes is one of the greatest joys of life. He also said that people need to have children for the future of humanity; otherwise, humans may not survive as a species.

This part of the conversation stood out because it was emotional, sincere, and very different from the usual serious business talks Musk is known for.

Elon Musk Reacts Playfully When Kamath Compliments His Physique

The podcast also had a fun moment. Kamath told Musk that he looked more muscular and bigger than he expected. Musk laughed and replied, “Oh stop, you’re making me blush.” 

The episode continues the idea behind the ‘WTF’ podcast, creating a space where people can learn from deep, open and real conversations about life, business and everything in between.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 01 Dec 2025 12:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trending TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Biggest Dramabaaz': Oppn Slams PM Modi Over 'Drama Nahi Delivery' Jibe As Winter Session Begins
'Biggest Dramabaaz': Oppn Slams PM Modi Over 'Drama Nahi Delivery' Jibe As Winter Session Begins
World
Does Musk Support Trump's Decision To Scrap US H-1B Visa Programme? What He Said
Does Musk Support Trump's Decision To Scrap US H-1B Visa Programme? What He Said
News
Parliament Winter Session Begins Today: SIR, Delhi Pollution To Dominate Discussions
Parliament Winter Session Begins Today: SIR, Delhi Pollution To Dominate Discussions
India
Tough Days Ahead For Tobacco, Pan Masala Makers? Govt To Table 2 Bills
Tough Days Ahead For Tobacco, Pan Masala Makers? Govt To Table 2 Bills
Advertisement

Videos

Special Intensive Revision: Deoria Lekhpal Ends Life Amid SIR Stress, SP Announces Aid
Breaking: Notorious Criminal Shikari Rai Shot in Police Encounter in Bihar’s Chhapra
Breaking: CM Sukhu Questions ‘Radhe-Radhe’ Greeting, BJP Allege Insult to Sanatan Values
Breaking: NIA Raids in Shopian, Pulwama Over Delhi Car Blast Suspects
Alert: Storm Devastates Sri Lanka; 334 Dead, 370 Missing as Indian Aid Rushed
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Retracting The Reins: Why BJP's Chandigarh Overreach Met Swift Political Rejection
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget