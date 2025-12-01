Why Elon Musk Responded 'Maybe You Should' When Kamath Said He Has No Kids

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, has released a new episode of his ‘WTF’ podcast and his guest this time is Elon Musk. The episode is available on Kamath’s YouTube channel and covers topics like technology, business, innovation and personal life.

But the part that caught everyone’s attention was the emotional discussion about having children. Musk opened up about parenthood in a very honest and relatable way, and his comments became the most talked-about moment from the podcast.

Elon Musk Gives Parenting Advice To Nikhil Kamath

During the episode, Kamath casually said that he does not have kids. Elon Musk immediately replied, “Maybe you should,” encouraging him to think about starting a family. Kamath added that many people tell him the same thing.

Musk then explained why having kids is so important to him. He said that a child gives life a special meaning. He described how a baby starts off with no understanding of the world and cannot survive alone, but slowly begins to walk, talk, and think.

Musk said that watching a child grow and see the world through their eyes is one of the greatest joys of life. He also said that people need to have children for the future of humanity; otherwise, humans may not survive as a species.

This part of the conversation stood out because it was emotional, sincere, and very different from the usual serious business talks Musk is known for.

Elon Musk Reacts Playfully When Kamath Compliments His Physique

The podcast also had a fun moment. Kamath told Musk that he looked more muscular and bigger than he expected. Musk laughed and replied, “Oh stop, you’re making me blush.”

The episode continues the idea behind the ‘WTF’ podcast, creating a space where people can learn from deep, open and real conversations about life, business and everything in between.