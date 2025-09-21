Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Viral Video Shows Family Stealing Bedsheets from Purushottam Express 1st AC Coach, Sparks Outrage Online

Family caught stealing bedsheets and towels from Purushottam Express 1st AC coach sparks outrage online, with netizens calling for fines and travel bans over misuse of railway-provided bedding.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Sep 2025 03:20 PM (IST)

A viral video has ignited widespread outrage on social media, showing a family brazenly attempting to steal bedsheets and towels from the first AC coach of the Purushottam Express, a train connecting Puri and Delhi. The shocking footage captures the family, a woman and two men, reluctantly returning the items after being confronted by railway staff on the platform.

According to reports, Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs) noticed the family carrying multiple sets of bedsheets and towels meant for passenger use. Confronted on the spot, the attendants asked them to either return the items or pay a fine of ₹780.

"Sir, see here, bedsheets and blankets are coming out of all the bags. Towels, bedsheets altogether, four sets. Either return them or pay Rs 780," one railway attendant is heard saying in Odia.

The family claimed it was an honest mistake, suggesting that the mother may have accidentally packed the items. However, railway staff remained skeptical. The attendant questioned why, if they were travelling in the 1st AC compartment for a pilgrimage, they would attempt to take items meant for passenger comfort. The TTE warned that the issue could escalate under the Railways Act if not resolved.

A tweet sharing the video highlighted the sense of disbelief:

"I have heard about people who are rich enough to stay in five-star hotels and still take small items like linens, pillows, and decorative pieces. Sometimes stealing has less to do with economic background. It’s a compulsive behavior very very commonly found in people,” said one of the user. 

The incident quickly drew the ire of netizens, many of whom called the act "shameless" and demanded strict penalties or lifetime travel bans for the passengers involved.

"These people do the same when they go to the US and tarnish the image of India. We are a dirty lot!," one user commented. Another said, "It seems like these people inherited this behavior. No matter how much they’re educated, no matter how rich they are. Lack of civics sense and no morals are engraved to core."

Several others emphasized the need for accountability. One user wrote, "The Indian mindset of “chori karo, bas pakde mat jao” (steal, just don’t get caught) reflects a serious moral failure. The only reason why petty crimes like theft in trains, hotels, and other public places continue to happen." Another noted, "I’ve seen wealthy people in five-star hotels take small items like linens and pillows. Often, stealing has nothing to do with economic status, it's a compulsive habit common in many."

Response From Railway Seva 

The Railway Seva official account responded in the comments, confirming that the matter had been escalated: "For necessary action escalated to the concerned official."

For context, Indian Railways provides bedsheets, blankets, and towels to passengers in sleeper and air-conditioned classes on long-distance trains to ensure a comfortable journey. These items are regularly maintained by railway staff, and passengers are expected to return them at the end of their trip. Misuse or theft of such public resources is considered a violation of railway rules.

All of these things when we talk highly about civic sense changes the mindset of everyone. 

Published at : 21 Sep 2025 03:20 PM (IST)
