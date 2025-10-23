WATCH: 55-Year-Old Kerala Nun Jumps Hurdles Barefoot In Religious Attire, Wins State-Level Gold

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







At Wayanad’s State Masters’ Athletics meet, a 55-year-old nun from Kerala, Sister Sabina, turned heads as she cleared hurdles in her religious attire and barefoot, winning a gold medal in her age category. The track erupted with applause as spectators cheered her incredible feat, witnessing a rare blend of athleticism, faith, and sheer determination. A former teenage athletics star, Sister Sabina brought the same agility and energy that made her nationally recognised during her school days.

As a physical education teacher at Dwarka AUP School in Mananthavady, she has dedicated decades to nurturing young athletes while balancing her spiritual life. Originally from Ennappara, Kasaragod, she moved to Wayanad in 1993 and is now part of the Dwarka Provincial Houses Worship Centre. Choosing the State Masters meet as her final competitive event before retiring next March, Sister Sabina demonstrated that passion and commitment can overcome age or attire.

A Journey From Youthful Stardom To Inspirational Veteran

Sister Sabina’s love for sports began in childhood. Representing her school in Class 9, she advanced to national-level hurdles competitions and shone during inter-university events. Though her teaching career later took precedence, she never let go of her athletic ambitions entirely. Returning to competition this year was her way of marking a memorable farewell to the track, and her gold medal victory was a fitting tribute to her lifelong dedication.

Recognition And Praise From Leaders

Kerala’s Education Minister, V Sivankutty, lauded Sister Sabina’s achievement, calling it a symbol of “willpower and determination.” Sharing her victory on social media, he highlighted that age or circumstances cannot prevent someone with dedication from achieving remarkable goals. Her inspiring performance has captured hearts nationwide, motivating students, educators, and sports enthusiasts alike.