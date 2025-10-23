Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrendingWATCH: 55-Year-Old Kerala Nun Jumps Hurdles Barefoot In Religious Attire, Wins State-Level Gold

WATCH: 55-Year-Old Kerala Nun Jumps Hurdles Barefoot In Religious Attire, Wins State-Level Gold

A 55-year-old Kerala nun stuns spectators by winning gold in the hurdles at the State Masters’ Athletics meet, showcasing extraordinary spirit and proving age and attire are no barriers.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 11:52 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

At Wayanad’s State Masters’ Athletics meet, a 55-year-old nun from Kerala, Sister Sabina, turned heads as she cleared hurdles in her religious attire and barefoot, winning a gold medal in her age category. The track erupted with applause as spectators cheered her incredible feat, witnessing a rare blend of athleticism, faith, and sheer determination. A former teenage athletics star, Sister Sabina brought the same agility and energy that made her nationally recognised during her school days.

As a physical education teacher at Dwarka AUP School in Mananthavady, she has dedicated decades to nurturing young athletes while balancing her spiritual life. Originally from Ennappara, Kasaragod, she moved to Wayanad in 1993 and is now part of the Dwarka Provincial Houses Worship Centre. Choosing the State Masters meet as her final competitive event before retiring next March, Sister Sabina demonstrated that passion and commitment can overcome age or attire.

ALSO READ: 'Beyond Reckless': Couple With 9-Month-Old Baby Tries To Climb Poland’s Highest Peak; Video Viral

A Journey From Youthful Stardom To Inspirational Veteran

Sister Sabina’s love for sports began in childhood. Representing her school in Class 9, she advanced to national-level hurdles competitions and shone during inter-university events. Though her teaching career later took precedence, she never let go of her athletic ambitions entirely. Returning to competition this year was her way of marking a memorable farewell to the track, and her gold medal victory was a fitting tribute to her lifelong dedication.

Recognition And Praise From Leaders

Kerala’s Education Minister, V Sivankutty, lauded Sister Sabina’s achievement, calling it a symbol of “willpower and determination.” Sharing her victory on social media, he highlighted that age or circumstances cannot prevent someone with dedication from achieving remarkable goals. Her inspiring performance has captured hearts nationwide, motivating students, educators, and sports enthusiasts alike.

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 11:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Trending News Kerala News Sister Sabina State Masters Athletics Hurdles Gold
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Mahagathbandhan Reaches Consensus In Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav To Be CM Face: Sources
Mahagathbandhan Reaches Consensus In Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav To Be CM Face: Sources
India
PM Modi To Join 47th ASEAN Summit Virtually, Confirms Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim
PM Modi To Join 47th ASEAN Summit Virtually, Confirms Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim
World
‘Putin Wasn’t Honest’: US Slaps Sanctions On Russia’s Top 2 Oil Giants After Failed Peace Talks
‘Putin Wasn’t Honest’: US Slaps Sanctions On Russia’s Top 2 Oil Giants After Failed Peace Talks
States
Woman From Bengal Gang-Raped & Robbed In Bengaluru, 3 Suspects Arrested
Woman From Bengal Gang-Raped & Robbed In Bengaluru, 3 Suspects Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Belgium Court Clears Way for Mehul Choksi’s Extradition to India
Breaking News: INDIA Bloc Faces Cracks from Bihar to Maharashtra Ahead of BMC and Bihar Polls
Breaking News: Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon Shot at in Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility
Delhi News: Post-Diwali Smog Chokes Capital as AQI Crosses 350, Air Turns ‘Severe’
Breaking News: Protests After Young Woman Found Dead; Family Alleges Rape and Murder in Moradabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget