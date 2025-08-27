Terrifying Moment Caught On Camera: Leopard Stalks Child, Was About To Pounce When...

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTrendingTerrifying Moment Caught On Camera: Leopard Stalks Child, Was About To Pounce When...

CCTV footage shows a leopard stalking a child before a dog scares it away, saving the boy’s life. The viral video has shocked viewers online.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 01:17 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A chilling video is going viral on social media, showing the terrifying moment a leopard almost attacked a child. Just as the predator moved in, a dog rushed to the spot, scaring the leopard away and saving the child's life. The clip has left viewers shaken, as the big cat was clearly stalking the boy. Fortunately, the child escaped unharmed.

What Exactly Happened?

The CCTV footage shows a young boy playing casually in the courtyard of his house, surrounded by dogs. Unaware of the danger, the child continues to play while a leopard quietly approaches from behind, ready to strike. Suddenly, one of the dogs alerts everyone by barking.

Startled, the predator retreats immediately. The boy, unaware of how close he came to danger, only realises what happened when he sees the leopard fleeing. Overcome with fear, he runs inside the house crying.

Some Instagram users said that the leopard might have been coming to attack a puppy siiting in the courtyard, while most praised the dog's alertness. "Dogesh bhai ne bacha liya [Dogesh bro saved his life]," they said. 

The entire incident was captured on the home's CCTV camera. The footage clearly highlights the dog's bravery, which prevented a possible tragedy. After the video surfaced online, social media users hailed the dog as a lifesaver.

Many pointed out that if the animal hadn't intervened, the leopard could have dragged the child away. Others shared the video with a reminder to stay alert in areas where wild animals are spotted.

Published at : 27 Aug 2025 01:17 PM (IST)
Viral Video Trending News Dog Saves Boy
