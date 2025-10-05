Shivraj Singh Chouhan Gets Surprise Mid-Air As He Finds THIS BJP MP Flying His Plane

Union Agriculture Minister and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was returning to Delhi from Patna when his flight turned out to be an unexpectedly memorable journey. The flight, Chouhan revealed, was piloted by BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy from Chapra.

Sharing the experience on social media, Chouhan described the unique moments of the journey. He wrote that Rudy, from the pilot’s seat, explained every detail of the flight in a simple and engaging manner, making the journey enjoyable for all passengers. Accompanying the post with photos of the flight, Chouhan wrote, “Rajiv ji, today you have truly won hearts.”

राजीव जी, आज आपने दिल जीत लिया...



आज पटना से दिल्ली की हवाई यात्रा मेरे लिए अविस्मरणीय रही, क्योंकि इस फ्लाइट के सह-कैप्टन थे मेरे प्रिय मित्र, वरिष्ठ राजनेता और छपरा सांसद श्री राजीव प्रताप रूडी जी।



आज आपने यात्रियों को जिस रोचक अंदाज में सरल भाषा के साथ यात्रा से जुड़ी… pic.twitter.com/W6VQJZ7yk8 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) October 4, 2025

Chouhan Becomes Fan Of Rudy's Flight Narration

Chouhan shared, “At the start of the journey, Rajiv ji said that clouds had settled over Patna and it had been raining continuously since yesterday. With light rain and clouds around, we set off for Delhi. On the way, we would pass over Banaras, with Prayagraj on the left and Lucknow on the right. Flying over the Ganga and Yamuna rivers, we would reach Delhi. If the clouds cleared, we could even see the high-rise buildings of Noida.”

The former Madhya Pradesh CM noted that Rudy’s way of sharing even the smallest details was extraordinary. At the end of the journey, Rudy requested the passengers to applaud for a smooth and successful flight, adding a special warmth to the experience. Chouhan described the flight as remarkable and unprecedented.

Chouhan also praised Rudy, writing, “Such people are rare, who, despite their busy schedules, take time to showcase their skills. Staying grounded is what this truly means.” He expressed his gratitude to BJP MP and pilot Rajiv Pratap Rudy for making the flight such a memorable experience.