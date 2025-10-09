When Ratan Tata Chose His Dog Over British Royal Honour, & Earned King Charles' Respect

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Business icon Ratan Tata, who passed away at 86 in 2024, was celebrated not only for transforming the Tata Group into a global industrial giant but also for his unwavering empathy and humility. His story wasn’t just about boardrooms and billion-dollar deals; it was also about compassion, loyalty, and love for animals. One incident from 2018 remains a powerful reminder of the kind of man Tata was.

A Royal Invitation Declined

In early 2018, the British Asian Trust, led by King Charles (then Prince Charles), planned to honour Ratan Tata with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his philanthropic contributions. The ceremony was set to take place at Buckingham Palace on February 6, with several dignitaries in attendance. Tata had initially accepted the invitation and was expected to travel to London for the event.

However, just days before the function, Tata made an unexpected decision; he cancelled his trip and chose not to attend the prestigious gathering. The reason was deeply personal and spoke volumes about his priorities.

'I Can’t Leave Him And Come'

According to celebrated columnist Suhel Seth, who was involved in the event, Tata contacted him shortly before the ceremony. Seth recalled receiving several missed calls and, upon returning them, hearing Tata say, “Tango and Tito, his dogs, one of them had fallen terribly ill. I can’t leave him and come.”

Despite Seth’s efforts to persuade him, explaining the significance of the award and the royal presence, Tata stood firm. For him, staying beside his sick pet mattered more than receiving honours in the company of kings and princes.

King Charles' Remarkable Reaction

When King Charles was informed of Tata’s decision and the reason behind his absence, he reportedly responded with admiration. Seth later shared the royal’s words: “That’s a man. That’s the man Ratan is. That’s why the house of Tata is what it is.”

Those words summed up the global respect Ratan Tata commanded, not merely as an industrialist but as a human being with deep empathy. His decision reflected the same compassion that defined his philanthropic vision and the Tata Trusts’ initiatives supporting animal welfare.

A Legacy Beyond Business

This episode became emblematic of Tata’s values, quiet integrity, loyalty, and kindness that transcended accolades. Even at the peak of his global fame, Ratan Tata remained grounded, choosing love and empathy over grandeur. His legacy, much like that moment, will continue to remind the world that greatness is often defined by the simplest acts of humanity.