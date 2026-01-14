‘Men Exposed In 2026’: What’s Behind The Viral Trend Flooding Instagram & X

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
A number of Instagram meme pages have also contributed to the trend by compiling lists of names and allegations in carousel formats, further fuelling speculation.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 07:53 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A new social media trend titled ‘Men Exposed In 2026’ is gaining traction on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, with users claiming that several men-particularly celebrities-are being “exposed” over alleged cheating or relationship-related controversies. The trend is being driven largely by memes, reels and sarcastic commentary, with posts spreading rapidly across platforms. However, ABP News has not independently verified the claims circulating online. Many of the posts are based on unconfirmed screenshots, anonymous allegations and speculative narratives being amplified through viral content formats.

 
 
 
 
 
What The Trend Is About

The phrase “Men Exposed In 2026” is being used as a catch-all label by users to share posts that mock men allegedly involved in infidelity, dating rumours or relationship controversies. Several viral reels feature the line: “26 me to duniya khatam haimardon ki”-suggesting that “2026 is the year men are being exposed”.

The trend has become a meme template, with users tagging names, sharing reaction clips, and posting comments implying that “someone gets exposed every few reels”. In many cases, the content appears more comedic than investigative, with humour driving engagement rather than verified information.

Who Netizens Are Naming

Among the names being repeatedly mentioned by users are Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, actor Kartik Aaryan, and television personality Jai Bhanushali. Social media users are linking them to different alleged controversies, but these posts remain claims made online.

 

New trend alert ‘Men Exposed In 2026’ takes over social media-memes, “tea” and unverified claims flood feeds.
New trend alert ‘Men Exposed In 2026’ takes over social media-memes, “tea” and unverified claims flood feeds.

A number of Instagram meme pages have also contributed to the trend by compiling lists of names and allegations in carousel formats, further fuelling speculation. Comments under such posts suggest users are treating the trend as “tea-spilling content”, with audiences reacting using emojis, jokes and viral audio clips.

ABP News is not confirming the allegations and urges readers to view social media claims with caution. Online trends often blur the line between humour, rumour and misinformation, especially when celebrity names are involved. Until any credible confirmation emerges, the claims should be treated as unverified social media chatter.

(Disclaimer: ABP News is not confirming the allegations and urges readers to view social media claims with caution)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 14 Jan 2026 07:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Instagram Viral Video Trending Men Exposed In 2026
