Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrendingMeet Basmati, Magh Mela 2026’s Viral Girl Everyone Is Comparing To Maha Kumbh's Monalisa

Meet Basmati, Magh Mela 2026’s Viral Girl Everyone Is Comparing To Maha Kumbh's Monalisa

Basmati, the new viral sensation at Prayagraj’s Magh Mela 2026, is charming everyone with her beauty and innocence while selling garlands and twigs.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 02:56 PM (IST)

The Magh Mela 2026 in Prayagraj is already buzzing, not just for the spiritual fervour, but for a new viral sensation. Move over Monalisa, this year, Basmati is taking social media by storm. Her videos, capturing her charm and innocence, are spreading like wildfire, leaving netizens curious and captivated.

ALSO READ: Pakistani Women Dance To Dhurandhar's Hit Track ‘Shararat’ Even After Film Ban | WATCH

Who Is Basmati?

Fans are eager to know who Basmati really is. She revealed that she came to take a holy dip at the Magh Mela, but ended up selling garlands and datun. “Amid all the cameras, questions, and attention from people, I’ve barely had time to earn anything,” said Basmati, in a viral video. 

Every camera at the fair seems to be pointing at her. Visitors are flocking to catch a glimpse, making her one of the most talked-about personalities of the festival.

Basmati vs Monalisa: The Viral Comparison

The parallels are striking. Just like Monalisa during last year’s Mahakumbh Mela, Basmati has captured hearts with her kajal-lined eyes and charming smile. Social media is buzzing with comments calling her the “New Monalisa”, and fans are sharing clips of her every move.

Where Is Mona Lisa Now?

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanoj Mishra (@sanojmishra)

The viral sensation from Mahakumbh 2025, Monalisa, originally arrived at the fair to sell garlands. But fate had other plans. Her striking beauty quickly caught the eye of social media users, and she became an overnight sensation.

Since then, Monalisa has stepped into the entertainment world. Director and writer Sanjay Mishra has signed her for his upcoming film, The Diary of Manipur. She has also featured in the music video “Saadgi”, alongside singer Utkarsh Singh, further solidifying her presence in the industry.

Related Video

Women's Day Special: Male Colleagues Share Their 'Mann Ki Baat' for Female Teammates in the Newsroom

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Jan 2026 02:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trending News Prayagraj News Magh Mela 2026 MahaKumbh Monalisa
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Delay In Trial Doesn't Operate As 'Trump Card': SC To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Delay In Trial Doesn't Operate As 'Trump Card': SC To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
IPL
IPL Broadcast Banned In Bangladesh After Mustafizur Rahman-KKR Controversy
IPL Broadcast Banned In Bangladesh After Mustafizur Rahman-KKR Controversy
India
Trump Threatens Fresh Tariffs On India Over Russian Oil, Says 'Modi Knew I Wasn't Happy'
Trump Threatens Fresh Tariffs On India Over Russian Oil, Says 'Modi Knew I Wasn't Happy'
World
Indian Woman Found Dead With Stab Wounds In US; Police Say Ex-Boyfriend Killed Her, Fled To India
Indian Woman Found Dead In US; Police Say Ex-Boyfriend Killed Her, Fled To India
Advertisement

Videos

Punjab News: AAP Leader Shot Dead During Wedding in Amritsar
Maharashtra News: Pune Man Dies by Suicide Alleging Harassment by NCP Candidate
Mumbai News: Thackeray Brothers Hold Joint Rally After Manifesto Release
Tamil Nadu News: Amit Shah Targets DMK, BJP Launches Poll Campaign in Pudukkottai
Delhi News: Supreme Court to Decide on Bail Plea of Delhi Riots Accused Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
Yoga Se Hi Hoga! Not Just A Slogan But What New-Age Travellers Are Swearing By
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget