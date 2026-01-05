Meet Basmati, Magh Mela 2026’s Viral Girl Everyone Is Comparing To Maha Kumbh's Monalisa

The Magh Mela 2026 in Prayagraj is already buzzing, not just for the spiritual fervour, but for a new viral sensation. Move over Monalisa, this year, Basmati is taking social media by storm. Her videos, capturing her charm and innocence, are spreading like wildfire, leaving netizens curious and captivated.

Who Is Basmati?

Fans are eager to know who Basmati really is. She revealed that she came to take a holy dip at the Magh Mela, but ended up selling garlands and datun. “Amid all the cameras, questions, and attention from people, I’ve barely had time to earn anything,” said Basmati, in a viral video.

Every camera at the fair seems to be pointing at her. Visitors are flocking to catch a glimpse, making her one of the most talked-about personalities of the festival.

Basmati vs Monalisa: The Viral Comparison

The parallels are striking. Just like Monalisa during last year’s Mahakumbh Mela, Basmati has captured hearts with her kajal-lined eyes and charming smile. Social media is buzzing with comments calling her the “New Monalisa”, and fans are sharing clips of her every move.

Where Is Mona Lisa Now?

The viral sensation from Mahakumbh 2025, Monalisa, originally arrived at the fair to sell garlands. But fate had other plans. Her striking beauty quickly caught the eye of social media users, and she became an overnight sensation.

Since then, Monalisa has stepped into the entertainment world. Director and writer Sanjay Mishra has signed her for his upcoming film, The Diary of Manipur. She has also featured in the music video “Saadgi”, alongside singer Utkarsh Singh, further solidifying her presence in the industry.