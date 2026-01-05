Pakistani Women Dance To Dhurandhar's Hit Track ‘Shararat’ Even After Film Ban | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The cultural link between India and Pakistan often becomes most visible through shared love for music and cinema. Recently, a lively celebration in Pakistan grabbed attention on social media after 2 women danced to the song Shararat from the film Dhurandhar. Wearing colourful traditional lehengas, the women performed with confidence, joy, and perfect timing. Their coordinated steps looked as polished as a professional film performance.

The viral video reminded viewers that even when political borders exist, music continues to emotionally connect people across South Asia.

Pakistani Girls Dancing On ‘Shararat’ From Dhurandhar

Bollywood music has long held a special place in Pakistani weddings and social events, and this performance reflected that reality clearly. The women dancing to Shararat were not simply following a popular song.

Dance on Dhurandhar Movie Song Shararat at Pakistani Wedding 😍 pic.twitter.com/Utn7kxOGo4 — Rosy (@rose_k01) January 4, 2026

They were celebrating a shared cultural rhythm that crosses borders naturally. Bollywood songs combine familiar language, expressive music, and lively beats, making them easy to connect with during celebrations.

Many social media users pointed out how well-practised the routine was. The sharp movements and perfect coordination suggested hours of preparation. In wedding functions like Mehndi and Baraat, dance performances are taken seriously, and this group showed strong dedication.

Their performance highlighted how Indian film music continues to blend smoothly into Pakistani celebrations. It was less about nationality and more about shared emotions, expressions, and traditions that people from both countries instantly recognise and enjoy.

When Ayesha’s Dance Made Headlines In 2023

This is not the first time a Pakistani woman has gone viral because of an Indian song. In 2023, social media was surprised by a young Pakistani girl named Ayesha after she posted a simple dance video on Lata Mangeshkar’s classic Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja. Her graceful expressions and effortless moves quickly caught attention.

It was great to see that Pakistani girl Ayesha Mano at least got the freedom to dance at her wedding.



Otherwise, these poor souls need a signed affidavit from the in-laws just to inhale some oxygen!!!!😹😂😂😂



"Mera dil yeh pukaare aaja" 🎶❤️ pic.twitter.com/p6LHYrF0mZ — sewon 💙 (@pr0_ride) October 30, 2025

The reel crossed 5.9 million views, and soon multiple edits of the video started circulating online. Some reports even claimed that her green kurta, worn in the viral clip, was being sold for Rs 3 lakh.

The moment showed once again how Indian music can unexpectedly turn everyday performers into internet sensations.