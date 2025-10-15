Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Launches Faux Hair Thong, Netizens Want To 'Call 911'

Kim Kardashian’s latest SKIMS launch — a faux hair micro thong — has the internet divided. While some call it marketing genius, others say it’s her wildest idea yet. Either way, everyone’s talking.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 12:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kim Kardashian has once again managed to leave the internet both amused and bewildered with her latest SKIMS launch. On October 14, the 44-year-old entrepreneur unveiled the Faux Hair Micro String Thong — a product the brand proudly calls its “most daring panty yet.”

Faux hair thong by Kim Kardashian

According to the SKIMS website, the thong is made with “a mix of curly and straight faux hair in twelve different shade variations.” The campaign announcement, shared on Instagram, leaned into humor with a cheeky nod to vintage game shows. “Just Dropped: The Ultimate Bush,” read the caption. “With our daring new Faux Hair Panty, your carpet can be whatever color you want it to be.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SKIMS (@skims)


Netizens react to the new launch

Retailing at $32, the product sparked a frenzy online — not only for its bold concept but also for the mixed reactions it drew. Many users were simply baffled, posting comments like, “Who asked for this???” and “Is everything ok?” One even joked, “I’m calling 911.”

Others, however, praised Kardashian’s marketing genius. “Smart way to bring people to your website, have them laughing, then ending up buying actual cute stuff they don’t even need. Genius e-commerce team 👏,” one follower wrote. Another said, “I love the creative storytelling,” while a third noted, “This is just so camp yall don’t get ittt.”

Kardashian herself couldn’t resist sharing the buzz. “How funny are these?” she said in an Instagram Story, showing off the thongs in multiple shades. “We have different colors, different hair. This is insane. Skims, baby.”

SKIMS unconventional products

This isn’t the first time SKIMS has turned heads with an unconventional product. Earlier this year, the brand dropped its Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap, touted as “a must-have addition to your nightly routine.” Made with the label’s signature sculpting fabric and collagen yarns, it promises support for the jaw and neck.

In a TIME magazine profile last year, Kim reflected on how SKIMS came from a “very vulnerable” place. “It’s just a part of me,” she shared. “I take it really personally. It started off of my body and my shapes, and it’s very vulnerable.”

She revealed that her earliest shapewear experiments were homemade: “I used to take my shapewear and dye it with tea bags and coffee in the bathtub.”

Co-founded with Jens Grede, SKIMS has grown into a billion-dollar brand offering inclusive tones and sizes from XXS to 4X. Kardashian, the company’s creative director and largest shareholder, says her self-doubt continues to fuel her ambition. “I still have, like, impostor syndrome or whatever,” she told TIME. “But I think that’s part of what keeps me going.”

Published at : 15 Oct 2025 12:39 PM (IST)
Kim Kardashian
Embed widget