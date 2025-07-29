Zohran Mamdani, Democratic Party frontrunner for the New York mayoral elections, has been hugging headlines of late, some of them quite controversial. On Tuesday, Mamdani was in the crosshairs of Amy Mekelburg, an American anti-Islam activist, who posted a video on X, ranting about Muslims "capturing" London with a Pakistani Muslim mayor. However, India became the unintended target of the post.

Here's what happened.

Amy Mek posted a video showing a procession of Muslims waving black flags and wearing black clothes. The caption accompanying the video stated: "Londonistan was just the beginning. Islamic supremacists are openly bragging they've 'captured' London with a Pakistani Muslim mayor — and they're not wrong. Just look at the city. Now another jihadi — Zohran Mamdani — is rising in New York. Same ideology. Same agenda. Same endgame: take the West from within. This is ideological occupation. And they're marching through all of our countries with no opposition from our leaders! Why do you think that is? [sic]."

The post, clearly targeting Mamdani and radical Muslims, was responded to by an Indian architect, Anurag Jaitly. He said: "It's always a Pakistani. Now everyone knows what India has been dealing with for the past 75 years."

This comment was not taken well by an X user, who identified himself only as "The Murican Crusader". He said: "Your both the same. The west doesn't need Indians or wacky pakis [sic]." When Jaitly protested and told him he didn't need to interfere, the 'troll' told him: "Oh yes the f*** I do. I'm not some 3rd world parasite like you. Indians and Pakistanis are the SAME that's why you get upset. Hindu, moslem. The same culture. Your name isn't even western. It looks like it's misspelled [sic]."

He further said: "You Indians leech off the west... No your kind is not in charge of medicine or nasa… 'good for nothing' says the H1B1, your kind is literally the new slave class for corporations hahaha. No matter what you say you’ll never be like us!" "You know your smelly people will never be accepted that’s why you trick your way in like H1s lol. Your name. Your face. Your accent screams 3rd world," he added.