'Maa Ke Paas Jaana Hai...': Indian Embassy Tries To Trace Man Claiming He’s Trapped In Saudi

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has responded to a viral video showing a man, who claims to be from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that he is being held against his will in the Gulf nation.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the embassy said it is making efforts to locate the individual, but progress has been hindered by a lack of essential details.

“The embassy has been trying to locate the person. No further action can be taken as the video does not contain any details about the location/province in Saudi Arabia, or contact number or employer details,” the mission said.

The embassy also reached out to Delhi-based lawyer Kalpana Shrivastav, who first shared the video on social media, urging her to provide any additional information that could help trace the man.

“@Lawyer_Kalpana please seek details from the source of the video you have posted,” it added.

Citing the man’s claim that he is from Prayagraj, the embassy has also requested assistance from authorities in Uttar Pradesh, tagging the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police on X.

“As the person says that he is from Prayagraj district, @DM_PRAYAGRAJ @Sp_prayag @prayagraj_pol may also reach out to his family and advise them to write to us at cw.riyadh@mea.gov.in,” it said.

Viral plea from the desert

The video, which quickly went viral online, shows a visibly distressed man speaking in Bhojpuri with a camel in the background, claiming that his passport has been taken away and he is being threatened by someone named Kapil.

“My village is in Allahabad… I came to Saudi Arabia. Kapil has my passport. I told him I need to go home, but he is threatening to kill me,” the man says in the clip.

Appealing desperately for help, he continues, “Brother, share this video so much that, with your support from India, I can get help and return home. Whether you are Hindu, Muslim, or anyone, please help. I will die here; I need to go to my mother. There is nobody here. Share this video so it reaches the Prime Minister.”

The emotional plea has drawn significant attention, garnering over 140,000 views within 24 hours of being posted.

Lawyer Kalpana Shrivastav, who identifies as a criminal advocate in Delhi, tagged External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in her post, urging immediate action.

“Honourable Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar ji, please take immediate cognisance, a resident of Prayagraj Handia Pratappur is stuck in Saudi Arabia,” she wrote, also appealing to the public to amplify the video to help authorities trace the man.

As of now, the man’s identity and exact location remain unverified. The Indian Embassy has urged anyone with credible information, including his family in Prayagraj, to reach out directly via cw.riyadh@mea.gov.in