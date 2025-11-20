WATCH: Foreign Tourists Break Into Energetic ‘Chunari Chunari’ Dance At Rajasthan Petrol Pump

A seemingly ordinary refuelling break in Rajasthan turned into a lively street-style dance moment when a group of foreign tourists began grooving to the evergreen Bollywood hit ‘Chunari Chunari’. The video, now creating waves online, captures the travellers enjoying the catchy beats while locals watched with excitement. Their spontaneous moves and infectious energy have made the clip a trending favourite across social media platforms.

ALSO READ: Odia Schoolboy’s Electrifying Dance To Hrithik Roshan’s Song Wins Internet, Actor Reacts

Tractor Driver Sparked The Unexpected Dance Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baldev(Balli) (@explore_with_bali)

According to the viral Instagram post shared by travel vlogger, Baldev, the group had paused during their road journey when something unexpected happened. A tractor driver at the fuel station turned up the volume on the iconic 1999 song ‘Chunari Chunari’, starring Sushmita Sen and Salman Khan.

The classic tune instantly caught the tourists’ attention, and within seconds, they were dancing joyfully. They turned the petrol pump into an impromptu stage.

As the music echoed through the station, the travellers didn’t hold back. They matched the rhythm with carefree steps, smiling and enjoying every second. People nearby pulled out their phones to record the unexpected performance, cheering the group on as the high-energy dance continued.

Some locals even joined in by humming, clapping, and reacting to the lively scene unfolding in front of them.

Social Media Loves Their Spirited Celebration Of Bollywood Music

The clip has quickly gone viral, gathering thousands of views and comments. Users praised the tourists for embracing Indian culture so wholeheartedly. Many expressed delight at seeing foreigners enjoy a classic Bollywood number with so much enthusiasm and natural charm.

The video has once again proved how Bollywood music transcends borders, bringing strangers together in the most unexpected places.