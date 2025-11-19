Odia Schoolboy’s Electrifying Dance To Hrithik Roshan’s Song Wins Internet, Actor Reacts

A young boy from Cuttack has become social media’s newest sensation after a video of his remarkable dancing drew widespread applause — including a shoutout from Hrithik Roshan himself.

Viral clip showcases flawless moves

Shot at an Upper Primary School in Badambadi, the video captures the child stepping forward during a classroom gathering and instantly stealing the show. With effortless precision, he mirrors the hook step of Hrithik’s popular track Janaab-e-Aali from War 2. Teachers watch in admiration as his classmates cheer him on, clearly impressed by his sharp footwork and infectious energy.

The post, captioned “Meraa Desh badal raha hai…”, has already crossed four lakh likes and thousands of comments.

Hrithik Roshan appreciates the child's dance moves

Hrithik couldn’t resist responding, writing, “Wah!! Amazing little one.” Influencers Dhanashree Verma and Awez Darbar too chimed in with fire emojis.

Fans applaud the ‘little Hrithik’

Netizens flooded the comment section with praise. “Outstanding performance,” one user wrote, while another noted, “Bro’s energy in every step… respect.”

Some even compared him to the superstar himself — “Little Hrithik Roshan,” commented one, as another added, “Chotu Hrithik Roshan.” A particularly touching message read, “Arey Chotu, tu ne toh superb dance moves aur super confidence se hum sabka dil jeet liya… keep rocking.”

What’s next for Hrithik Roshan

Professionally, Hrithik was last seen in War 2 alongside Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani. He’s now preparing to helm and star in Krrish 4. Earlier this year, he was also announced as the lead in a major Hombale Films project. Speaking about the venture, he shared, “I’m looking forward to partnering with them… We are dreaming big and committed to bringing this vision to life.”