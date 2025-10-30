Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTrendingCCTV Captures Shocking Moment Ahmedabad Toddler Survives After Being Run Over By Teen-Driven Car

A three-year-old girl in Ahmedabad miraculously survived after being run over by a car allegedly driven by a teenager. The CCTV footage went viral, sparking outrage and calls for stricter road safety.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 03:10 PM (IST)
A heart-stopping video from Ahmedabad’s Noblenagar area has gone viral, showing a three-year-old girl narrowly escaping death after being run over by a car allegedly driven by a teenager. The incident, which took place on Wednesday (Oct 29), has triggered outrage on social media and renewed concerns over road safety and parental responsibility.

The CCTV footage shows the little girl playing outside her home when the speeding car, without a number plate, approached. Unaware of her presence, the teenage driver ran the vehicle over her. The car stopped only after panicked locals shouted for help.

Moments later, the video captures a scene few could believe as the child miraculously crawls out from underneath the vehicle and stands up. Shocked residents rushed to her aid, and one woman was seen slapping the young driver in anger.

The video, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named Himanshu Parmar, quickly gained traction online. Tagging local authorities, Parmar demanded immediate action against those responsible.

Responding to the viral clip, the Ahmedabad Police confirmed that a case has been registered. “In this case, Crime Register No. 366/2025 has been filed at the ‘G’ Division Traffic Police Station under BNS Sections 281 and 125(A), along with Sections 177, 184 and 181 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Legal action has been taken against the juvenile involved,” the police said in a statement.

Outrage and reflection online

The disturbing footage has stirred a wave of anger and debate across social media platforms. Many users condemned the reckless behaviour and called for stricter enforcement of traffic laws.

“This is a deeply disturbing incident and completely preventable,” one user wrote. “No minor or unlicensed person should ever be behind the wheel. Car keys must be kept out of reach, and every driver must double-check mirrors and blind spots before reversing.”'

Another user noted, "Please Take strict action and plz make it public so that other may learn that not to let minors drive car or Bike. Here people get punishment but the punishment is kept in dark . So nobody take it seriously.."

Others demanded accountability from the teenager’s family. “How did a minor even get access to car keys? His parents should face consequences,” read one of the many angry comments.

Published at : 30 Oct 2025 03:10 PM (IST)
Viral Video Trending News Viral News Road Safety Ahmedabad Accident CCTV Footage Trending Video Toddler Survives Teenage Driver
