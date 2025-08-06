Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Donald Trump Is 'Bihar Ke Lala'! Someone Just Tried To Get US Prez 'Resident' Status In 'Blissful Bihar'

A prankster in Bihar, India, registered Donald Trump as a resident using a fake online application. The incident comes on the heels of similar bogus registrations like "Dog Babu".

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 06:12 PM (IST)

Someone in Bihar thought it'd be hilarious to make US President Donald Trump a proud resident of Village Hasanpur, Ward No. 13, Post Bakarpur, Mohiuddinnagar, District Samastipur. If you're wondering whether this is a hoax or a Netflix pitch, it's neither. It's real, it's official (kind of), and it's registered under Application No. BRCCO/2025/17989735.

The online application, filed on July 29, came complete with Trump's mugshot, a mashed-up Aadhaar number, barcode, and address details that scream "cybercrime but make it funny". The Circle Officer (CO) in Mohiuddinnagar wasn't amused. He saw through the digital jugglery and promptly binned the application, calling it what it was: a straight-up violation of the IT Act.

"Strict legal action will be taken," the CO warned, clearly not in the mood for jokes. A complaint has been filed with the local cyber police, who are now chasing down the prankster's IP address like it's a Vin Diesel car chase.

 

Donald Trump Is 'Bihar Ke Lala'! Someone Just Tried To Get US Prez 'Resident' Status In 'Blissful Bihar
'Donald Trump's' Bihar residential certificate application.

But here's the thing—this isn't a one-off circus act.

In recent weeks, Bihar's online residence certificate portal has turned into open mic night for digital mischief. Previous applications include one filed under the name "Dog Babu", another as "Nitish Kumari" (presumably a nod to the Chief Minister), and even one in the name of a Sonalika tractor. Because why should only humans get addresses in "Blissful Bihar"?

From Patna to East Champaran and Nalanda, it's been an all-you-can-forge buffet. And while the memes basically write themselves, officials aren't laughing anymore. With elections around the corner, and the government touting its digital governance, these embarrassments hit where it hurts.

Technical audits and tighter KYC norms are now on the cards. Because apparently, all it takes to undermine the system is a Wi-Fi connection, a fake ID, and a sense of humour darker than Bihar's e-governance filters.

Amid this, the TMC slammed the Bihar government and the NDA's attempt at the SIR.

Still, one can't help but wonder: if Trump were to relocate to Bihar, would he campaign with a "Bihar ke Lala" remix or install a Trump Tower in Samastipur? Would he slash tariffs on India then? Let your imaginations run wild!

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 06:07 PM (IST)
