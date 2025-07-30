AliExpress Sparks Outrage for Selling Doormat With Lord Jagannath Image

A doormat printed with the image of Lord Jagannath has triggered a wave of anger across India, especially in Odisha, after it surfaced on Chinese-owned e-commerce platform AliExpress.

The product, listed as a "Non-slip soft water uptake carpet," is priced at around ₹787 and shows a face resembling Lord Jagannath printed on it. A promotional image even shows someone stepping on the mat, compounding the outrage. For millions who hold the deity sacred, it felt like an outright insult.

'Unacceptable and Deliberate': Reactions Pour In

Photos of the mat went viral on social media, where users slammed AliExpress and demanded immediate removal of the listing. But the backlash hasn't been limited to social media users.

Madhab Pujapanda, a former member of the Shree Jagannath Temple Management Committee, called the product deeply offensive and urged both the Odisha and central governments to step in.

"This isn't an isolated incident," Pujapanda told Sambad. "Sacred terms like Mahaprasad and Patitapaban Bana are being used indiscriminately for commercial gain. Legal protection for these religious symbols is long overdue."

He also demanded diplomatic intervention to stop the sale of such items and prevent further disrespect to religious icons.

Political Leaders Join In

Former Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJD leader Amar Patnaik condemned the listing in strong terms.

"I vehemently condemn the egregious act of selling doormats with the sacred image of Lord Jagannath on AliExpress," he posted on X (formerly Twitter). "This shameless profanity is an affront to the deepest sentiments of millions of devotees… those responsible must be held accountable."

Patnaik added that reducing such a sacred image to a floor mat reflects blatant disregard for Hinduism and called for swift action to restore dignity to the deity.

BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda, too, slammed the listing.

Outraged to see the sacred image of Mahaprabhu Jagannath on a doormat that @AliExpress_EN is selling. As an Odia and one among millions of devotees, this is unacceptable. I see a deeper conspiracy by this Chinese eCommerce site, already banned in India. It's just the latest in a… — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) July 30, 2025

Social Media Uproar

Hundreds of users echoed similar sentiments online, accusing AliExpress of knowingly allowing the sale of a deeply offensive item. "What is this AliExpress? You're selling doormats featuring Lord Jagannath, a deeply revered deity. Take it down immediately," wrote one user.

Others questioned the intentions behind the product's design. "These things are not accidents anymore. It's a pattern—insult, provoke, profit," someone posted.

Another said, "Time and again, these companies pull off stunts like this to create controversy and get attention. But hurting religious sentiments isn't marketing. It's malpractice." "AliExpress, this is disrespectful to over 2 billion Hindus worldwide! Remove it immediately!" wrote another user.

Lord Jagannath is considered a form of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Worshipped across the world, especially in Odisha, he's often referred to as the "Lord of the Universe." Along with his siblings, Balabhadra and Subhadra, he is enshrined in the famous Jagannath Temple in Puri.

One of the grandest celebrations linked to the deity is the annual Ratha Yatra, when the three are taken out in massive, beautifully decorated chariots pulled through the streets by thousands of devotees.

This deep-rooted reverence explains the scale of the backlash. For those who worship Lord Jagannath, stepping on his image isn't just insensitive; it's sacrilegious.

Whether AliExpress responds or not, the anger isn't dying down. The incident has reignited long-standing concerns over the misuse of religious symbols for profit, especially by foreign platforms with little understanding or regard for the faiths they offend.