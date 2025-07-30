Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrendingAliExpress Sparks Outrage for Selling Doormat With Lord Jagannath Image

AliExpress Sparks Outrage for Selling Doormat With Lord Jagannath Image

AliExpress is facing widespread outrage in India, particularly in Odisha, for selling doormats featuring Lord Jagannath's image.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 04:09 PM (IST)

A doormat printed with the image of Lord Jagannath has triggered a wave of anger across India, especially in Odisha, after it surfaced on Chinese-owned e-commerce platform AliExpress.

The product, listed as a "Non-slip soft water uptake carpet," is priced at around ₹787 and shows a face resembling Lord Jagannath printed on it. A promotional image even shows someone stepping on the mat, compounding the outrage. For millions who hold the deity sacred, it felt like an outright insult.

'Unacceptable and Deliberate': Reactions Pour In

Photos of the mat went viral on social media, where users slammed AliExpress and demanded immediate removal of the listing. But the backlash hasn't been limited to social media users.

Madhab Pujapanda, a former member of the Shree Jagannath Temple Management Committee, called the product deeply offensive and urged both the Odisha and central governments to step in.

"This isn't an isolated incident," Pujapanda told Sambad. "Sacred terms like Mahaprasad and Patitapaban Bana are being used indiscriminately for commercial gain. Legal protection for these religious symbols is long overdue."

He also demanded diplomatic intervention to stop the sale of such items and prevent further disrespect to religious icons.

Political Leaders Join In

Former Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJD leader Amar Patnaik condemned the listing in strong terms.

"I vehemently condemn the egregious act of selling doormats with the sacred image of Lord Jagannath on AliExpress," he posted on X (formerly Twitter). "This shameless profanity is an affront to the deepest sentiments of millions of devotees… those responsible must be held accountable."

Patnaik added that reducing such a sacred image to a floor mat reflects blatant disregard for Hinduism and called for swift action to restore dignity to the deity.

BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda, too, slammed the listing.

Social Media Uproar

Hundreds of users echoed similar sentiments online, accusing AliExpress of knowingly allowing the sale of a deeply offensive item. "What is this AliExpress? You're selling doormats featuring Lord Jagannath, a deeply revered deity. Take it down immediately," wrote one user.

Others questioned the intentions behind the product's design. "These things are not accidents anymore. It's a pattern—insult, provoke, profit," someone posted.

Another said, "Time and again, these companies pull off stunts like this to create controversy and get attention. But hurting religious sentiments isn't marketing. It's malpractice." "AliExpress, this is disrespectful to over 2 billion Hindus worldwide! Remove it immediately!" wrote another user.

Lord Jagannath is considered a form of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Worshipped across the world, especially in Odisha, he's often referred to as the "Lord of the Universe." Along with his siblings, Balabhadra and Subhadra, he is enshrined in the famous Jagannath Temple in Puri.

One of the grandest celebrations linked to the deity is the annual Ratha Yatra, when the three are taken out in massive, beautifully decorated chariots pulled through the streets by thousands of devotees.

This deep-rooted reverence explains the scale of the backlash. For those who worship Lord Jagannath, stepping on his image isn't just insensitive; it's sacrilegious.

Whether AliExpress responds or not, the anger isn't dying down. The incident has reignited long-standing concerns over the misuse of religious symbols for profit, especially by foreign platforms with little understanding or regard for the faiths they offend.

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 04:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lord Jagannath AliExpress
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'They Took Tuitions From China': Jaishankar's 'China Gurus' Dig At Rahul, Jairam Ramesh
'They Took Tuitions From China': Jaishankar's 'China Gurus' Dig At Rahul, Jairam Ramesh
India
'Trump's Coiled Around Modi Like A Snake': Congress Tears Into PM's Silence On Ceasefire Claims
'Trump's Coiled Around Modi Like A Snake': Congress Tears Into PM's Silence On Ceasefire Claims
Cities
Delhi CA Dies By Suicide At Airbnb After Inhaling Helium Gas, Leaves Behind Note
Delhi CA Dies By Suicide At Airbnb After Inhaling Helium Gas, Leaves Behind Note
Cities
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K's Poonch
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Russia’s Kamchatka Region Shaken by Strong 8.0 Earthquake; Tsunami Alert Extends to Japan and Alaska
Massive 8.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Russia; Widespread Tsunami Alert Issued Across Pacific
Breaking News: Powerful Earthquake Hits Russia's Kamchatka Region, Tsunami Alert Issued | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Rajya Sabha Debates Operation Sindoor As EAM Jaishankar And Leaders Set To Respond Today
Breaking: 4-Meter Tsunami Hits Russia’s Kamchatka After Quake, Global Alerts Issued Worldwide
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget