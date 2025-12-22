11 Bihar Home Guards Suspended Over Potatoes; Video Goes Viral

A shocking incident has come to light from Bihar’s Nawada district, where 11 Home Guards personnel have been suspended for allegedly extorting potatoes from a truck driver. The incident took place at the Rajauli checkpost, a key point on the Bihar–Jharkhand route.

The Home Guards deployed on duty at the checkpost forcibly demanded potatoes from a truck loaded with the produce, reports said. When the driver refused, the personnel allegedly pushed and manhandled him.

The incident occurred on the night of November 24, between 10 pm and 11 pm. The truck driver recorded a video of the entire episode, which later went viral on social media.

The incident occurred on the night of November 24, between 10 pm and 11 pm. The truck driver recorded a video of the entire episode, which later went viral on social media. The footage clearly shows the Home Guards harassing the driver and pressuring him to hand over potatoes. After the video surfaced, the police swung into action.

Probe Finds All Accused Home Guards Guilty

On the directions of Nawada Superintendent of Police Abhinav Dhiman, the Rajauli police inspector conducted a spot inquiry. The investigation found all the Home Guards involved guilty. Based on the inquiry report, District Magistrate Ravi Prakash ordered the immediate suspension of 11 personnel under Rule 16 (1) (v) of the Bihar Home Guards Rules, 1953.

Strict Action Warned Against Misconduct

The district administration said negligence on duty, illegal extortion, or misbehaviour with the public will not be tolerated under any circumstances, and stricter action will be taken in future if such incidents recur.

While the episode has raised serious questions about the conduct of police and auxiliary forces, the swift administrative action has renewed public confidence that accountability will be enforced.