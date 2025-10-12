Windows 10 Will No Longer Receive Security Updates: What Users Must Do

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Microsoft is ending support for Windows 10 on 14 October 2025, meaning millions of computers will no longer get security updates. This makes devices more vulnerable to viruses, malware, and other cyberattacks. Microsoft is encouraging users to upgrade to Windows 11 for free, but not all computers are compatible. Users have the option to continue using Windows 10 through Extended Security Updates (ESU), but this comes with limitations.

The change affects personal users, businesses, and anyone still relying on Windows 10 for daily tasks.

Windows 10 End Of Support: Who Is Affected?

Windows 10 remains one of the most popular operating systems globally. Out of over 1.4 billion Windows devices, around 43% were running Windows 10 in July 2025.

In the UK alone, an estimated 21 million users still rely on it. Surveys suggest that many plan to keep using it even after support ends, while some are preparing to buy new computers.

Critics warn that this could increase electronic waste and unnecessary spending, especially since many of these devices still function well. Businesses using Windows 10 also risk non-compliance with regulations.

Older computers, in particular, may struggle to upgrade, leaving users with limited options and potential security risks if they ignore the change.

Windows 10 Upgrade & Extended Security Updates

If you are a Windows 10 user, you have two main options: upgrade to Windows 11 if your device supports it, or use Extended Security Updates (ESU) for critical security patches until October 2026.

ESU does not include technical help or other software updates. Free access requires the latest Windows 10 version, a Microsoft account, and backed-up settings.

Otherwise, users pay $30 (£22) or use 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points. Commercial users pay $61 per device. Without updates, PCs are exposed to malware, cyberattacks, and software compatibility issues.

Users are advised to check their device’s compatibility, back up important data, and act soon to stay safe and avoid interruptions in daily work or online activities.