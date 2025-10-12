Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyWindows 10 Will No Longer Receive Security Updates: What Users Must Do

Windows 10 Will No Longer Receive Security Updates: What Users Must Do

Windows 10 End of Support is approaching. Millions of PCs will be exposed to cyberattacks if users don’t upgrade to Windows 11 or use Microsoft’s ESU program.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 03:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Microsoft is ending support for Windows 10 on 14 October 2025, meaning millions of computers will no longer get security updates. This makes devices more vulnerable to viruses, malware, and other cyberattacks. Microsoft is encouraging users to upgrade to Windows 11 for free, but not all computers are compatible. Users have the option to continue using Windows 10 through Extended Security Updates (ESU), but this comes with limitations. 

The change affects personal users, businesses, and anyone still relying on Windows 10 for daily tasks.

Windows 10 End Of Support: Who Is Affected?

Windows 10 remains one of the most popular operating systems globally. Out of over 1.4 billion Windows devices, around 43% were running Windows 10 in July 2025. 

In the UK alone, an estimated 21 million users still rely on it. Surveys suggest that many plan to keep using it even after support ends, while some are preparing to buy new computers. 

Critics warn that this could increase electronic waste and unnecessary spending, especially since many of these devices still function well. Businesses using Windows 10 also risk non-compliance with regulations. 

Older computers, in particular, may struggle to upgrade, leaving users with limited options and potential security risks if they ignore the change.

Windows 10 Upgrade & Extended Security Updates 

If you are a Windows 10 user, you have two main options: upgrade to Windows 11 if your device supports it, or use Extended Security Updates (ESU) for critical security patches until October 2026. 

ESU does not include technical help or other software updates. Free access requires the latest Windows 10 version, a Microsoft account, and backed-up settings. 

Otherwise, users pay $30 (£22) or use 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points. Commercial users pay $61 per device. Without updates, PCs are exposed to malware, cyberattacks, and software compatibility issues. 

Users are advised to check their device’s compatibility, back up important data, and act soon to stay safe and avoid interruptions in daily work or online activities.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 12 Oct 2025 03:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Windows 10 Windows TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Taliban Claims 58 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Cross-Border Operation, Warns Islamabad
Taliban Claims 58 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Cross-Border Operation, Warns Islamabad
India
Afghanistan Foreign Minister's Taj Mahal Visit Cancelled
Afghanistan Foreign Minister's Taj Mahal Visit Cancelled
Cities
3 Arrested In Durgapur Over Gang Rape Of Odisha MBBS Student
3 Arrested In Durgapur Over Gang Rape Of Odisha MBBS Student
Cricket
IND vs WI: Jadeja And Kuldeep's Spin Masterclass Forces Follow-On Against West Indies
Jadeja And Kuldeep's Spin Masterclass Forces Follow-On Against West Indies
Advertisement

Videos

OP Rajbhar Demands Seats, Threatens to Contest Bihar Elections Independently | ABP News
Bihar Election 2025: RJD Faces Major Setback as 2 MLA Resigns From Party | ABP News
JMM's Ultimatum to RJD Ahead of Bihar Elections 2025 Creates Headlines | ABP News
'Chirag Paswan to Contest More Seats Than Initially Expected', Says Sources | ABP News
BJP and JDU Finalize Seat-Sharing Formula, Total Number of Seats Revealed | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget