WhatsApp’s New Rule May Finally Stop Spam Messages: Here’s What Will Change

HomeTechnologyWhatsApp’s New Rule May Finally Stop Spam Messages: Here’s What Will Change

WhatsApp’s new spam control feature could finally bring relief to users tired of random messages from unknown senders.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 11:17 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

WhatsApp, one of the world’s most popular messaging apps, is testing a new rule that could stop spam messages from flooding users’ chats. According to a new report by TechCrunch, Meta, the company behind WhatsApp, is working on a system that limits how many messages businesses or individuals can send to people who haven’t replied yet. 

The goal seems to be to stop unwanted messages from unknown senders while keeping communication smooth for regular users.

WhatsApp’s New Spam Message Limit: What Will Change

Over the years, WhatsApp has become much more than just a texting app. It now includes communities, large groups, and business accounts. 

But with these new features, many users say their inboxes are filled with random or spam messages. Meta appears to be addressing this problem by creating a message limit system.

As per reports, every message sent to someone who hasn’t replied will count toward this new limit. For example, if you send three messages to someone and they don’t respond, those three messages will be part of your limit. 

When a user or business is close to hitting the limit, WhatsApp will show a warning message, letting them know they can’t send more until they get a reply.

WhatsApp has not yet revealed what the exact limit will be. It’s currently testing different limits in various countries to see what works best. 

The change is expected to affect mainly those who send too many messages to unknown users,  not regular people chatting with their contacts.

Meta’s Efforts To Reduce WhatsApp Spam Messages

Meta has been trying for years to make WhatsApp safer and less spammy. The platform has already introduced several steps to stop spam, such as limits on message forwarding and restrictions on bulk messaging. 

Earlier this year, WhatsApp also announced plans to limit the number of broadcast messages that businesses and individuals can send.

This new limit seems like another move in the same direction, making the app cleaner, more private, and less annoying for everyday users.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 19 Oct 2025 11:17 AM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY
