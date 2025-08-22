Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyHow To Unlock WhatsApp Chat: A Step-By-Step Guide

How To Unlock WhatsApp Chat: A Step-By-Step Guide

Lock or unlock WhatsApp chats easily with a passcode, Face ID, or a secret code. Here’s a step-by-step guide.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 03:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

WhatsApp Tips: Ever handed your phone to a friend just to show a meme, and suddenly they’re scrolling way too close to that one chat you’d rather keep private? Enter WhatsApp’s Chat Lock, a brilliant feature that helps you keep your personal chats private.

But wait… once you lock a chat, how do you actually unlock it? Don’t fret, here is a simple, step-by-step guide to help you unlock your chats.

First Things First: What’s Chat Lock?

WhatsApp Chat Lock is a great feature to restrict anyone from entering your personal space. You can get in by using phone passcode, Face ID, fingerprint, or a secret code that you can create.

Every notification from the locked chat goes undercover. Instead of revealing the message like “Hey, where are you?” the notification goes like “WhatsApp: 1 new message.” Feels like your chats are on Z+ security.

How Do You Unlock Locked Chats?

Step-by-step guide on how to unlock your locked chats.”

  • Swipe down your chat section, go to the Locked Chats folder (look for the little lock icon).
  • Enter your passcode, fingerprint, Face ID, or secret code.
  • And done! chat unlocked, secrets safe.

WhatsApp Web is a little tricky. You have to set up a secret code on your phone first. No shortcuts here!

A Few Fun Extras 

  • Want to lock or unlock a chat? Just long-press and select Lock Chat or Unlock Chat.
  • Too many locked chats? Clear them all at once in Settings > Privacy > Chat Lock.
  • Don’t even want people knowing you have locked chats? Hide the folder completely; it’ll only appear when you type in your secret code. 

WhatsApp’s Chat Lock isn’t just a feature; it’s your personal safe deposit box. Whether you’re planning a surprise, hiding work gossip, or just keeping nosy cousins out of your business, unlocking chats is simple, quick, and oh-so-reassuring.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 22 Aug 2025 03:32 PM (IST)
