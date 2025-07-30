Vivo is gearing up to expand its Y-series smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Vivo Y400 5G. As per the latest announcement, the device is scheduled to debut on August 4, shortly after the earlier introduction of the Y400 Pro 5G. The Y400 5G has already started drawing attention thanks to its slim form factor and fresh new colour options, suggesting a blend of performance and modern aesthetics aimed at budget-conscious 5G users.

Launch Date and Colour Options Confirmed

The Vivo Y400 5G will officially launch in India on August 4, with availability expected through Flipkart, Amazon, and Vivo’s own online store. The company has confirmed two colour finishes for the phone: Glam White and Olive Green. The design also includes a flat display and a clean dual-camera layout, giving it a similar aesthetic to the Y400 Pro, which was earlier lauded for its slim 7.49mm build. These design elements signal Vivo’s continued focus on style and user comfort in its Y-series lineup.

Expected Specs and Features

While Vivo has not yet disclosed the official specifications for the Y400 5G, it is expected to be priced at around ₹20,000, placing it in the affordable 5G segment. Drawing comparisons with its predecessor, the Y300 5G, which features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, 5,000mAh battery, and 50MP + 2MP dual rear cameras, the Y400 5G may offer similar or upgraded internals.

Reports suggest possible enhancements such as a larger battery, improved IP rating, and useful AI features like Circle to Search and an AI-powered object remover, expected to be part of Vivo’s Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15.

Another Launch on the Cards

Vivo also plans to launch another smartphone, the T4R, on July 31. Though yet to be officially detailed, the T4R is rumoured to come equipped with a Dimensity 7400 chip and premium camera capabilities, indicating that Vivo is readying multiple launches to target diverse consumer segments this season.

With a confirmed launch date of August 4, sleek design, and an affordable 5G positioning, the Vivo Y400 5G is shaping up to be an attractive option for users seeking modern features without a hefty price tag. More details around its specifications are expected to emerge closer to launch, but Vivo’s strategy clearly indicates a strong push in the competitive mid-range smartphone market.