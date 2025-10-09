Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
From Rafting To Virtual Raids: Rishikesh Gets India’s First Free-Roam VR Battle Arena

Rishikesh adds a digital thrill to its adventure scene with India’s first free-roam VR battle arena, blending real-world movement with immersive virtual combat at Thrill Factory.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 04:40 PM (IST)
Rishikesh, long known for its rafting rapids and yoga retreats, has now stepped into the digital realm of adventure. The city has unveiled a free-roam virtual reality (VR) gaming arena at Thrill Factory, introducing a new kind of adrenaline rush for visitors. Developed under YouthBuzz’s Immersive Warfare Simulation project, the setup allows players to move freely within a mapped space while wearing VR headsets, haptic guns, and vests for a fully interactive shooting experience.

Unlike typical static VR booths, this arena offers players the chance to walk, run, and dodge naturally within the game’s environment. With game modes spanning futuristic sci-fi battlegrounds and mixed-reality stages where digital enemies appear in the real world, it’s an immersive experience that blurs the line between physical and virtual play.

From Hackathon To Reality

The origins of this project trace back to WAVES 2025, the flagship event of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB). YouthBuzz participated in the Create in India Challenge, part of the XR Creator Hackathon hosted by the Ministry in collaboration with creative agency Wavelaps. The team not only won the gold medal but also secured a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, which served as a major boost for their startup.

“Winning gold at WAVES was a defining moment,” said Mohit Kumar Sharma, founder of YouthBuzz. “It showed that India is ready to lead in XR and gave us the confidence to scale Immersive Warfare Simulation from concept to deployment.”

A Leap Forward For Homegrown XR Innovation

The successful launch marks a significant milestone in India’s growing XR (extended reality) ecosystem. Beyond entertainment, officials note that such technologies hold potential for training, education, and even defense simulations. By introducing this cutting-edge attraction, Rishikesh has not only diversified its adventure offerings but also showcased how local startups are helping India carve a niche in the global immersive tech landscape.

With rafting, bungee jumping, and now VR combat experiences, Rishikesh has evolved into a destination where thrill meets technology, and the adventure never really ends.

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 04:40 PM (IST)
Rishikesh Gaming TECHNOLOGY
