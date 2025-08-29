Reliance AGM 2025: The 48th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries was not short of big announcements. Chairman Mukesh Ambani laid out an ambitious roadmap for the company’s future, highlighting growth across digital and energy segments. The two key takeaways were a deeper artificial intelligence (AI) alliance with Google and the confirmation that Jio is preparing to go public by 2026.

The AGM also featured a surprise guest appearance, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, who joined via video message.

Sundar Pichai Joins The Stage Virtually

Pichai called India a “special place” for Google, pointing to its vibrant businesses, booming start-up culture, and unmatched creativity. He reminded the audience that Google has spent over a decade investing in India’s digital ecosystem, with its work alongside Reliance and Jio already bringing affordable internet access to millions.

Pichai described India’s AI opportunity as “extraordinary,” with the potential to impact everything from small kirana stores to global-scale enterprises. He confirmed that Reliance and Google are now working together to embed AI into every major Reliance business, from energy to retail, telecom, and financial services.

Jio IPO Confirmed

Ambani told investors that Jio’s customer base has now surged past 500 million, giving the company unmatched scale. “Jio has crossed 500 million customers, becoming not only India’s largest digital services provider but also among the biggest globally,” he said.

He added that preparations for the long-anticipated listing are in motion. “Today, it is my proud privilege to announce that Jio is making all arrangements for its IPO. We are aiming to list Jio by the first half of 2026, subject to all necessary approvals. I assure you that this will demonstrate that Jio is capable of creating the same quantum of value as our global counterparts. I am sure, it will be a very attractive opportunity for all investors,” Ambani stated.

Jamnagar Cloud Region Announced

A highlight of the expanded partnership is the launch of a Jamnagar Cloud region, designed exclusively for Reliance. According to Pichai, the new hub will run on clean energy provided by Reliance and connect seamlessly through Jio’s networks. This will allow Reliance to manage its critical workloads more efficiently while also enabling businesses across India to adopt AI solutions at scale.

“The partnership will not only support Reliance’s critical workloads but also put AI into the hands of more people and businesses across India,” Pichai said.

Between Jio’s IPO plans and the Google partnership, Reliance’s AGM signalled a new phase in India’s digital story, one where AI, cloud, and connectivity converge to shape the country’s technological future.