Raghav Chadha Wants Free AI Tool Subscriptions For All Indians: WATCH

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on Wednesday said that artificial intelligence, or AI, is an opportunity for every Indian of every social strata and age. Citing the opportunities, Raghav Chadha said that Indians must be prepared for 2030 and hence must be given free subscriptions to generative AI tools.

"This would be a step towards a true 'Digital India'," he said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. He further said that nations like UAE, Singapore and China provide free access to advanced AI tools. "For 140 crore Indians are denied the opportunities provided by AI tools as they are expensive. By 2030, AI will create a USD 15 trillion economy."

In Parliament today, I urged that every Indian be given Free Subscription of Advanced AI Tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude & others pic.twitter.com/RbpZDGdPOS — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) August 20, 2025

"I urge that every Indian be given a free subscription to advanced AI Tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, Grok, Claude, and others. If Indians are not provided free access to these AI tools, they would be left behind in the global race," Chadha said.

He said making such AI tools accessible to every Indian would increase their productivity and save a lot of time. "Be it coding, studying data analytics, or simply filling up a form... AI would help us do these jobs with more ease. The government should look into the matter so that no Indian is left behind," Chadha said.

While there are several free or limited-use AI tools, some of the more commonly used ones require subscriptions to be used to their optimal levels. Recently, OpenAI launched ChatGPT Go, a new subscription tier designed for Indians looking for expanded access to popular AI features without paying a premium. At Rs 399 per month, the plan aims to bring powerful tools like GPT-5 access, image generation, and file analysis to a wider audience.