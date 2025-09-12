Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Nothing Ear 3 Is Coming With A New Transparent Design And A Mystery Button: Here's Its First Look

Nothing Ear 3 Is Coming With A New Transparent Design And A Mystery Button: Here's Its First Look

Nothing’s new Ear 3 earbuds keep the brand's transparent look but add a metallic finish and a "Talk" button whose function has left fans guessing.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 12:51 PM (IST)
Nothing has given us an official first look at its upcoming Ear 3 wireless earbuds, just days before their launch on September 18. The company had earlier teased a partial glimpse, but Thursday’s reveal showed us how the new earbuds look. Nothing took to X (formerly Twitter), to showcase both the charging case and the buds.

While the new model keeps a somewhat transparent design that defines the brand, it also makes some surprising choices. Most notably, it introduces a mysterious Talk button, whose function remains a mystery.

What Has Changed In The Design?

Nothing took to X and shared how the Nothing Ear 3 keeps its signature transparent look but brings in significant updates. The charging case has ditched the fully transparent grooves of the Ear 2 in favour of a metallic finish, giving it a sturdier, boxier appearance. 

According to The Verge, the case uses 100% recycled anodised aluminium, offering both durability and a premium feel.

The earbuds themselves continue with transparent stems, though metallic elements have been added there, too. Reports suggest that the antenna has been reengineered for a slimmer build, which may explain the added metal. 

These choices signal a move toward a more refined, robust design while still holding on to the brand’s distinct identity.

What Could The Talk Button Do?

The most eye-catching addition is the Talk button placed on the front of the case. Unlike the pairing button, which stays inside, this new button’s role is unclear. Nothing has not disclosed about its exact purpose, but speculations are storming up. 

Some believe it could activate the newly added “Super Mic” for clearer calls in noisy environments. Others suggest it might support creators with recording features, enable walkie-talkie-style chats, or even function like the Smart Dial seen on CMF Buds Pro 2.

Whatever its role, the Talk button has already stirred curiosity ahead of launch. With the official launch set for next week, fans won’t have to wait long to find out how Nothing plans to use this mysterious new feature.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 12 Sep 2025 12:51 PM (IST)
Nothing TECHNOLOGY
