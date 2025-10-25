Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Nike has announced Project Amplify, a new powered footwear system designed to make running and walking easier for everyday athletes. Unlike gear for professional runners, this system gives a gentle boost to speed and endurance, acting like a “second set of calf muscles.” Inspired by e-bikes, Project Amplify uses lightweight robotics to help users move farther with less effort. The device looks like a slim ankle brace with a motor, drive belt, and battery.

Nike plans to release it to the public in the coming years after extensive testing with over 400 athletes.

Nike Project Amplify: How The Powered Footwear Works

Project Amplify is not meant for competitive runners but for anyone who wants a little extra help during walks or light runs.

The device sits around the ankle and contains a small motor, a drive belt, and a rechargeable battery.

It’s designed to support people running at about a 10-to-12-minute mile pace. The system provides a subtle push, making legs feel stronger without extra effort.

Nike calls it “powered movement assistance” and compares it to having a second set of calf muscles.

The first-generation model was created in partnership with robotics company Dephy and has been tested by over 400 athletes over the last few years.

Nike continues to refine the technology to ensure comfort, safety, and efficiency before it reaches general consumers.

Nike Project Amplify Release: What You Need To Know

Nike hasn’t shared a final release date yet, but the company says it will be available “in the coming years.”

The focus is on everyday users rather than elite runners. Along with Project Amplify, Nike also showcased other innovations, including footwear based on neuroscience and new cooling tech for athletic apparel.

This move shows Nike is exploring how technology can enhance ordinary athletic performance and help people enjoy walking or running with less strain.

By integrating robotics in footwear, Nike aims to make movement easier, healthier, and more accessible to everyone.