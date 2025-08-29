Luminous Power Technologies has launched its new brand EDGE, starting with the EDGE GO 1500, a unit that combines backup power and entertainment into one device. It is the first portable power station in India combining energy solutions and an in-built sound system focused on individuals who work, travel, and create content on the go.

The series is BIS certified with solar charging compatibility and sophisticated inverter technology, designed to deliver reliable and versatile applications. The EDGE GO series has four models in its P-series, which can be used to meet various power needs.

EDGE GO Series Prices

The EDGE GO P-series is available in four models that are suited to different energy requirements and budgets.

The base model is the EDGE GO P700, costing Rs 29,999. Mid-range models include the P1000 and the P1200, priced at Rs 42,499 and Rs 63,999, respectively.

On the high end, the flagship EDGE GO 1500, with more power capacity and entertainment, is priced at Rs 1,14,999.

At present, the series is available to customers via Amazon India and the official Luminous eShop. The company also intends to roll out offline experiential rollout plans in the next few months.

EDGE GO Series Specifications and Features

The EDGE GO 1500 offers 1200W output and 1120Wh capacity, and the company claims that it can power over 90 household and professional devices.

It has several ports, such as AC, USB, and DC, that can support up to 12 devices simultaneously. It can be recharged within 1.5 hours using fast bidirectional inverter technology.

Entertainment-wise wise it has a 90W speaker system with a subwoofer, two wireless microphones, a guitar port and Bluetooth.

Featuring LiFePO4 battery technology, it is said to offer more than 3,000 charging cycles, fireproofing and splashproof capabilities, turning portable energy into immersive sound.

It is up for grabs, so if you liked the device, you can check it out on Amazon.