How Indians Consume Data: Lumikai Report Finds 80% Use 1GB+ Every Single Day

With technology advancing worldwide, it seems like Indians are not being left behind this time. A recent study from Lumikai showed somewhat surprising numbers on the data consumption patterns of the Indian audience. The report named “Swipe Before Type” shows that over 80% of India’s interactive media users now consume 1GB of mobile data every day, and this number might seem small per se, but looking at a broader image, it’s huge.

Let’s look at more such interesting numbers that show us Indian consumer habits.

How Indian Users Consume Data

Lumikai conducted a nationwide survey of over 3,000 smartphone users between September 2024 to September 2025, and it shows that India has a young digital population that is data-hungry and open to spending money on online services.





As per the survey, 58% of users consume around 1GB to 2GB of data per day, whereas 18% use 2 to 3GB daily. A smaller group of around 7% go beyond 3GB, while only 3% use less than half a GB of data daily.

Another interesting stat is that around 52% of users download a new app every week, along with 40% of users having three or more active subscriptions. Also, based on the gender split for India's interactive media consumers, 54% are men and 46% are women.

The rising presence of Indians in the digital space is all thanks to affordable data plans and increasing access in rural or non-metro areas.

UPI Contribution In India's Digital Growth

Another big reason behind this digital expansion is the ease of online payments. A huge 80% of users said that they use UPI regularly for daily transactions.

With easy payment options, more people are confident about spending online, whether for games, entertainment, or education.

All in all, India’s data usage is a clear reflection of the country’s growth. While there were times when people were hesitant about putting their payment info on any site, now with UPI, these issues have taken a backseat.