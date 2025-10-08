Want To Fly A Drone in India? Here's How To Register & Get Licensed The Right Way

Drone Pilot: India’s skies are opening up, but only for those who play by the rules. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has created Digital Sky, a digital platform designed to regulate drone activity across the country. The aim is clear: promote innovation in unmanned aircraft (UA) use while maintaining strict oversight to prevent misuse. To ensure only authorised flights take off, the government introduced the “No Permission, No Takeoff” (NPNT) system, a safety protocol integrated with the Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) network. Under this framework, drones can’t fly unless they receive prior clearance through the NPNT app.

According to DGCA guidelines, “registration of the UAs, flight plans, permissions and certification” are mandatory to guarantee trained and authorised operations.

Know Your Drone: Categories and Classification

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has divided drones into five categories based on weight — from Nano Drones (up to 250 grams) to Large Drones (above 150 kg). Regardless of the size, every drone must be registered on the Digital Sky Platform before it takes flight.

Once registered, users receive two essential documents: a Unique Identification Number (UIN) and a UA Operator’s License (UAOL). For heavier drones (weighing above 250 grams), additional credentials such as PAN details, model number, OEM certificate, and payload capacity are required.

Registration fees currently stand at Rs 1,000 for a UIN, Rs 25,000 for a UA Operator’s License, and Rs 10,000 for renewal.

From Registration to Takeoff: Step-by-Step Process

Getting your drone cleared for flight involves multiple steps. First, users must sign up on the Digital Sky portal, verify their account, and provide the necessary details about their device. Once all documents are uploaded and verified, the system issues a UIN, which must be visibly marked on the drone.

After obtaining the UIN, applicants can apply for the UA Operator’s License and a Remote Pilot License (RPL), mandatory for operating drones above 200 feet. Every pilot must also install the NPNT mobile app, which grants or denies real-time flight permissions.

If a flight request is denied by the app, operators are “not permitted to operate at that moment and one needs to abide by it.” This rule ensures accountability and airspace safety.

Training and Eligibility: Becoming a Certified Drone Pilot

The DGCA mandates that every operator must undergo formal training through an approved aviation school under the Aircraft Rules, 1934. The course covers topics such as radio telephony, flight planning, aerodynamics, meteorology, and air navigation.

Eligibility requirements are straightforward; candidates must be at least 18 years old, have passed Class 10 with English, and receive security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

DGCA-approved institutions provide the curriculum and practical modules needed to secure a Remote Pilot License (RPL). These programs cater not only to aspiring commercial pilots but also to photographers, vloggers, and even defence personnel looking to expand their UAV expertise.

Why Compliance Matters

India’s new drone ecosystem is built on accountability. Each registered drone, trained pilot, and NPNT-cleared flight contributes to safer airspace management. By digitising the process through Digital Sky, DGCA aims to balance innovation with responsibility, ensuring that drones become a tool for progress, not a threat to public safety.

In short, from licensing to training, the message is simple: if you want your drone to take off, get the right permissions first.