Honor Launched MagicOS 10: Check Out All The Smart Features In The New AI OS

Honor has launched MagicOS 10, calling it the world’s first self-evolving AI operating system. The announcement was made at the company’s first Global Developer Conference in Shenzhen, China. This new system aims to mark a change from the traditional operating system to what Honor calls an AI OS era.

The company also introduced its 1×3×N ecosystem strategy and an upgraded Honor AI Connect platform, designed to let other brands and developers work easily with Honor’s technology.

MagicOS 10 Focuses On Learning & Human-Like Actions

MagicOS 10 is designed to act more like a smart assistant than a regular system. It uses Honor’s new MagicLM 3.0 technology, which helps its digital assistant, YOYO, understand what users need, remember things, and take action on its own. For example, YOYO can edit photos, place food orders, or book rides with a simple command.

The system includes AI Deepfake Detection, a tool that helps identify fake voices and images to keep users safe. It also introduces a new Zero-Gravity Transparency Design, which makes the screen visuals look cleaner without using extra battery.

One of the most useful upgrades is that MagicOS 10 can connect smoothly across Honor, Android, iOS, and Windows devices. This means users can move files like photos or documents between different devices without any cables or special apps.

Honor AI Connect Aims To Build A Global AI Ecosystem

The Honor AI Connect platform, which was first launched in 2022, has now been expanded to connect more devices and make them work together intelligently.

The updated platform allows developers and companies to build tools that easily connect with Honor products.

Through its 1×3×N ecosystem plan, Honor wants to bring together different industries such as education, smart homes, wearables, and entertainment under one AI network.

The company says this open system will make it easier for more devices to work together in the future, improving how people interact with technology.