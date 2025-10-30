Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyHonor Launched MagicOS 10: Check Out All The Smart Features In The New AI OS

Honor Launched MagicOS 10: Check Out All The Smart Features In The New AI OS

Honor unveiled MagicOS 10 at its first Global Developer Conference in China, outlining its plan for a connected ecosystem powered by AI learning and real-time safety tools.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 04:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Honor has launched MagicOS 10, calling it the world’s first self-evolving AI operating system. The announcement was made at the company’s first Global Developer Conference in Shenzhen, China. This new system aims to mark a change from the traditional operating system to what Honor calls an AI OS era. 

The company also introduced its 1×3×N ecosystem strategy and an upgraded Honor AI Connect platform, designed to let other brands and developers work easily with Honor’s technology.

MagicOS 10 Focuses On Learning & Human-Like Actions

MagicOS 10 is designed to act more like a smart assistant than a regular system. It uses Honor’s new MagicLM 3.0 technology, which helps its digital assistant, YOYO, understand what users need, remember things, and take action on its own. For example, YOYO can edit photos, place food orders, or book rides with a simple command.

The system includes AI Deepfake Detection, a tool that helps identify fake voices and images to keep users safe. It also introduces a new Zero-Gravity Transparency Design, which makes the screen visuals look cleaner without using extra battery.

One of the most useful upgrades is that MagicOS 10 can connect smoothly across Honor, Android, iOS, and Windows devices. This means users can move files like photos or documents between different devices without any cables or special apps.

Honor AI Connect Aims To Build A Global AI Ecosystem

The Honor AI Connect platform, which was first launched in 2022, has now been expanded to connect more devices and make them work together intelligently. 

The updated platform allows developers and companies to build tools that easily connect with Honor products.

Through its 1×3×N ecosystem plan, Honor wants to bring together different industries such as education, smart homes, wearables, and entertainment under one AI network. 

The company says this open system will make it easier for more devices to work together in the future, improving how people interact with technology.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 30 Oct 2025 04:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
NDA To Unveil Joint Bihar Election Manifesto Tomorrow; Modi, Shah & Top Leaders To Attend
NDA To Unveil Joint Bihar Election Manifesto Tomorrow; Modi, Shah & Top Leaders To Attend
Cities
Mumbai Man Holds 20 Children Hostage In RA Studio Under Guise Of Audition, Arrested: Police
'I Am Not A Terrorist': Mumbai Man Holds 20 Children Hostage In Under Guise Of Audition, Arrested
World
US Grants Six-Month Sanctions Waiver For India’s Chabahar Port, Trade Deal Talks Continue: MEA
US Grants Six-Month Sanctions Waiver For India’s Chabahar Port, Trade Deal Talks Continue: MEA
Election 2025
‘Indira Gandhi Had More Strength Than This Mard’: Rahul Gandhi Ups Ante Against PM Modi In Bihar's Nalanda
‘Indira Gandhi Had More Strength Than This Mard’: Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi Over Trump’s Remarks
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: PM Modi Highlights GST Savings, Says NDA Policies Boost Youth Power And Growth
Bihar Election: PM Modi Urges UNESCO Recognition For Chhath Puja, Slams RJD-Congress Over Insult
PM Modi Slams RJD-Congress, Says Bihar Suffered From “Jungle Raj Of Guns, Cruelty And Corruption”
Bihar Elections: Rabri Devi Questions PM Modi And Amit Shah’s Frequent Visits, Calls Cash Transfers “Bribe”
Bihar: ASI Anirudh Kumar Brutally Murdered In Siwan, Law And Order Under Question
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Bharat & The Unfinished Imperial Project: Why The West Still Fears A Rising Civilisation
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget