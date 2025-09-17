Is Your Pixel 7 A Safety Hazard? Users Report Widespread Battery Swelling

What started as an isolated issue with the Pixel 7a has now spread to the entire Pixel 7 lineup. Over the past few months, a growing number of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro owners have reported cases of swollen batteries, leading to lifted screens and detached back panels. This comes just months after reports of Pixel 6a battery fires forced Google to temporarily halt sales of refurbished models.

What Really Happened

According to a detailed Android Authority report, dozens of complaints have surfaced across Google’s support forums and Reddit. Most users claim their devices are under two years old, and such severe battery swelling is unexpected at this stage of a phone’s life.

One Reddit user wrote, “Screen completely detached, never exposed to heat. Two years old. This is a serious safety hazard.” Another shared that their repair shop warned of the same problem returning even after battery replacement, calling the fix a “50/50 chance.”

Google’s response has been mixed. Some affected users have received free battery swaps or device replacements, while others were quoted $130 or more for out-of-warranty repairs.

Several users also noted that the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are excluded from Google’s free replacement program, currently available only for Pixel 7a owners.

That program offers complimentary battery replacements and up to $456 in compensation.

With Pixel 7 devices now showing identical defects, many are urging Google to extend the program to its higher-end models.

Battery concerns are not new for Pixel users. In 2023, the Pixel 6a was linked to multiple incidents of swelling and fires, and even older models reported similar problems. This pattern raises serious questions about Google’s battery quality control.

What Can Users Do?

For now, experts strongly advise users to stop using the phone immediately if swelling is visible. Do not charge the device, as this may increase risks.

Instead, document the damage with clear photos and contact Google support to escalate the issue. While results may vary, some users have managed to secure free replacements after persistent follow-ups.

Until Google issues a wider recall or program extension, Pixel 7 owners facing this issue are left with limited and inconsistent options.