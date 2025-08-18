iPhone 17 Leaks: If you are also waiting for the iPhone 17 to arrive, then here's a treat for you. As per new leaks and reports, Apple is all set to treat tech lovers with its iPhone 17 launch this September. While the company is tight-lipped on the matter, many industry insiders have pointed to a release in the first half of September. iPhone 17 Air is the talk of the town right now for its slimmer design that's going to replace the iPhone 16 Plus. Other models will get standard performance updates.

iPhone 17 Launch Date, Pre-Order Timeline

Bloomberg journalist and noted Apple tipster Mark Gurman shared the following iPhone 17 launch timeline:

The iPhone 17 launch event announcement might come on August 26 .

Apple is planning to release the iPhone 17 lineup on September 9 .

The pre-orders might begin on September 12.

September 19 will mark the start of iPhone 17 sales.

A stable rollout of iOS 26 is expected around September 16 and will cover iPhone 11 and newer devices. These dates closely align with Apple’s usual release date patterns.

It should be noted that Apple has yet to confirm any details, so consider this report with a pinch of salt.

Here comes the million-dollar question: iPhone 17 price in India. As per reports, the expected iPhone 17 Air price will be around $949, roughly Rs. 82,961 in India.

Which iPhone 17 Models & Products Are Expected In September?

The iPhone 17 lineup is likely to carry four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhone 17 Air is the most awaited as it will replace the iPhone 16 Plus as a thinner and lighter variant.

Keeping smartphones aside, Apple could use September 9 to unveil the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and refreshed AirPods Pro. Other possible releases include the new Apple TV 4K and the third-generation HomePod.

Apart from the September event, Apple is also expected to host another launch event in October to announce the new M5-powered Mac, and possibly unveil the updated MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models.