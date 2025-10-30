Shamli: Doctors And Staff Of CHC Stage Protest, OPD Services Impacted

Muzaffarnagar (UP): Doctors and staff of Community Health Centre (CHC) Shamli staged a protest outside the Kotwali police station here, demanding action over the alleged theft of Rs 5 lakh from the CHC superintendent's office, officials said.

Led by CHC Superintendent Dr Deepak Choudhry, the demonstration, which impacted the outpatient department (OPD) work for about two hours, was held to protest the police's alleged failure to make any arrests or significant headway in the case.

As per the protesters, the incident occurred several days ago, when unidentified miscreants allegedly stole Rs 5 lakh from an almirah in the office.

The agitation was called off after Circle Officer Amar Deep assured protesters that the police would intensify their efforts and sought seven days to solve the case.

Choudhry is the son-in-law of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) National Spokesman Rakesh Tikait.

