Mayawati Questions Delay In Bahujans’ ‘Achhe Din’ On Ambedkar Parinirvan Diwas

On Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas, BSP chief Mayawati paid tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at her residence in New Delhi and raised a pointed question: why the ‘achhe din’ linked to the dignity and self-respect of Bahujans have still not arrived?

Mayawati said that on occasions like Independence Day, Republic Day, and the birth and death anniversaries of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, the question repeatedly arises, when will the true, dignity-filled ‘good days’ for Bahujans, based on the humanitarian and welfare-oriented principles of the Constitution, truly come? She emphasised that in the current circumstances, following Ambedkar’s path is more important than ever.

According to her, the Bahujan community still hasn’t received the respect, equality, and rights envisioned by Dr. Ambedkar during the drafting of the Constitution. She reiterated that on national occasions and Ambedkar Jayanti, the issue of real, social-justice-based ‘achhe din’ continues to surface. She recalled that during BSP governments in Uttar Pradesh, several historic steps were taken for the upliftment and self-respect of the Bahujan community.

Appeals For Active Participation In SIR

Mayawati also expressed serious concern over the recent sharp depreciation of the Indian rupee, calling it not just an economic issue but one deeply connected to politics and national interest. She advised the government to intervene directly , beyond relying on economic advisors , and take concrete measures to stabilise the falling rupee.

She further urged Bahujans to actively participate in the voter list revision process (SIR) to ensure that every eligible individual is able to exercise their democratic rights.

Huge Crowd At Noida Dalit Prerna Sthal

Across the country, BSP workers, followers, and the general public paid homage to Dr. Ambedkar with deep respect. In Lucknow’s Ambedkar Social Change Site and at the Noida Dalit Prerna Sthal, massive crowds gathered to mark the occasion.

Mayawati alleged that the policies of caste-driven political parties continue to be the biggest obstacle to Bahujan welfare. She said continuous political manoeuvres are being used to prevent Bahujans from obtaining the “master key” of power. In Noida, Akash Anand also offered floral tributes to Dr. Ambedkar.