Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesUP UKMayawati Questions Delay In Bahujans’ ‘Achhe Din’ On Ambedkar Parinirvan Diwas

Mayawati Questions Delay In Bahujans’ ‘Achhe Din’ On Ambedkar Parinirvan Diwas

Mayawati pays tribute on Ambedkar Parinirvan Diwas, questions delay in social-justice progress for Bahujans, highlights rupee concerns, and urges active participation in voter list revision.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Dec 2025 12:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

On Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas, BSP chief Mayawati paid tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at her residence in New Delhi and raised a pointed question: why the ‘achhe din’ linked to the dignity and self-respect of Bahujans have still not arrived?

Mayawati said that on occasions like Independence Day, Republic Day, and the birth and death anniversaries of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, the question repeatedly arises, when will the true, dignity-filled ‘good days’ for Bahujans, based on the humanitarian and welfare-oriented principles of the Constitution, truly come? She emphasised that in the current circumstances, following Ambedkar’s path is more important than ever.

According to her, the Bahujan community still hasn’t received the respect, equality, and rights envisioned by Dr. Ambedkar during the drafting of the Constitution. She reiterated that on national occasions and Ambedkar Jayanti, the issue of real, social-justice-based ‘achhe din’ continues to surface. She recalled that during BSP governments in Uttar Pradesh, several historic steps were taken for the upliftment and self-respect of the Bahujan community.

Appeals For Active Participation In SIR

Mayawati also expressed serious concern over the recent sharp depreciation of the Indian rupee, calling it not just an economic issue but one deeply connected to politics and national interest. She advised the government to intervene directly , beyond relying on economic advisors , and take concrete measures to stabilise the falling rupee.

She further urged Bahujans to actively participate in the voter list revision process (SIR) to ensure that every eligible individual is able to exercise their democratic rights.

Huge Crowd At Noida Dalit Prerna Sthal

Across the country, BSP workers, followers, and the general public paid homage to Dr. Ambedkar with deep respect. In Lucknow’s Ambedkar Social Change Site and at the Noida Dalit Prerna Sthal, massive crowds gathered to mark the occasion.

Mayawati alleged that the policies of caste-driven political parties continue to be the biggest obstacle to Bahujan welfare. She said continuous political manoeuvres are being used to prevent Bahujans from obtaining the “master key” of power. In Noida, Akash Anand also offered floral tributes to Dr. Ambedkar.

Published at : 06 Dec 2025 12:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mayawati Dalit Prerna Sthal Ambedkar Parinirvan Diwas Bahujan Rights
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Project To Vilify Nehru, Erase His Legacy’: Sonia Gandhi Accuses BJP Of Rewriting History
‘Project To Vilify Nehru, Erase His Legacy’: Sonia Gandhi Accuses BJP Of Rewriting History
India
'Operations Steadily Resuming': Delhi Airport Issues Advisory Amid IndiGo Meltdown
'Operations Steadily Resuming': Delhi Airport Issues Advisory Amid IndiGo Meltdown
India
Putin’s Big Visit, Small Gains: Russian President's Much-Hyped India Tour Had More Show Than Substance
Big Visit, Small Gains: Putin's Much-Hyped India Tour Had More Show Than Substance
India
US Should Apologise To India, Says Ex-Pentagon Official As He Calls For Arrest Of Pakistan Army Chief
US Should Apologise To India, Says Ex-Pentagon Official As He Calls For Arrest Of Pakistan Army Chief
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Massive fire at Moradabad scrap warehouse; all rescued safely, blaze under control
Russia-India Relations: Major Defence Agreement Inked Between Two Nation, Marking a New Step Toward Military Cooperation
Breaking: Putin to pay tribute at Rajghat; Delhi on alert with tight security, diversions
Breaking: Political clash in Bengal intensifies as TMC MLA and Governor face off
Breaking: Deadly floods in Greece, major road accidents rock Andhra & UP amid chaos
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India And BNP Bonhomie: More Than Meets The Eye
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget