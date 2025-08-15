Telangana Bus Accident: 4 Dead, 10 Injured In Collision With Lorry

Mahabubnagar, Telangana – A devastating road accident occurred early Thursday morning when a travel bus collided with a loaded lorry at the Macharam flyover under the jurisdiction of Jadcherla police station.

According to a statement from the Sub Inspector of Jadcherla police station told ANI, "Four people dead, and around 10 injured after a travel bus collided with a loaded lorry at the Macharam flyover under the Jadcherla police station area of Mahabubnagar district. The accident occurred around 4.45 am. Three people died on the spot, and one more succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment."

Injured Transported to Nearby Hospitals

The injured passengers were rushed to nearby hospitals for emergency medical care. Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the collision. Local police and emergency services responded promptly to manage the situation and assist the victims.

Authorities Appeal for Caution on Roads

Officials have urged drivers to exercise caution, especially in early morning hours and on highways where heavy vehicles frequently travel. The district administration has also announced that further safety measures will be assessed to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.