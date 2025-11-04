Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesTamil Nadu‘How Many More Nirbhayas?’: NHRC Rebukes Tamil Nadu Govt’s ‘Complete Failure’ In Coimbatore Gangrape Case

‘How Many More Nirbhayas?’: NHRC Rebukes Tamil Nadu Govt’s ‘Complete Failure’ In Coimbatore Gangrape Case

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 01:03 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Expressing deep anguish over the alleged gang rape of a 20-year-old college student in Coimbatore, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanoongo held the Tamil Nadu government responsible for failing to ensure women’s safety. He questioned, “How many more Nirbhayas will it take for governments to ensure women's safety?”

Kanoongo described the crime as “heartbreaking” and said the incident underscored a “complete failure” on the part of the state government to protect its citizens.

'A Reminder of Nirbhaya': Kanoongo

“The Coimbatore incident is heartbreaking. A 20-year-old college student was with her friend. She was gang-raped. This rape reminds us of the circumstances under which the entire country stood with Nirbhaya of Delhi and fought for justice, for the creation of a strong legal infrastructure in India, and for the safety of girls. Yet, the Tamil Nadu government has failed to provide security to a girl student. This is the government's direct responsibility,” Kanoongo told ANI.

He added, “How many more Nirbhayas will it take for governments to understand that ensuring the protection of daughters, their safety, and their security is a top priority? This is certainly a failure on the part of the government.”

Police Probe Underway

According to police, the 20-year-old student was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted by three men near the Coimbatore airport on Sunday evening.

The survivor was in a car with her male friend when the accused smashed the window, assaulted her companion, and took her to a deserted area where they committed the crime.

“The attack in the car happened around 11 pm. The survivor was rescued this morning and is currently under treatment. We have formed seven teams to search for the accused,” a Coimbatore police officer said.

The survivor has been admitted to a private hospital, while her friend is receiving treatment at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 01:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
NHRC Tamil NAdu Coimbatore Gangrape Case
