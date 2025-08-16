On Cam: Clashes Break Out At DMK Meeting In Mayiladuthurai; Functionaries Walk Out

Tensions flared at a DMK district committee meeting in Mayiladuthurai on Saturday, after a heated argument among party executives spiraled into a physical clash. According to reports, the meeting, held at the local DMK office, saw sharp disagreements between executives.



The situation escalated when the union secretary was reportedly yelling at other members during the scuffle. Eyewitnesses said he left the venue with visible blood stains on his dhoti, creating a stir among attendees. Following the altercation, several executives walked out of the meeting in protest. Party members present at the spot intervened to restore order, while local police rushed to the office to prevent further escalation.

VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: Clashes among DMK party workers during a meeting in Mayiladuthurai.



The clash has raised questions about growing factionalism within the local unit of the ruling party. Senior leaders are yet to issue a statement on the incident.