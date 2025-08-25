Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Respect For Every Elder: How The Mann Government Is Supporting Punjab's Senior Citizens

The Mann government supports over 34 lakh senior citizens in Punjab with a ₹1,500 monthly pension, ensuring they live with dignity and security.

Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 01:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Punjab is becoming a state where every generation feels cared for, from the youth chasing dreams to the elders who built the foundation of this land.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the government is running strong social welfare programs to support senior citizens, women, and children, helping them live with dignity, comfort, and security. For Those Who Once Cared for Us, the Maan Government is ensuring that they age with dignity.

Over 34 Lakh People Receiving Monthly Pensions

Today, around 34.4 lakh elderly citizens in Punjab are receiving a monthly pension of ₹1,500, helping them manage their basic needs without being dependent on anyone.

For many, this isn’t just money, it’s a lifeline. It allows them to buy medicines, food, and live their daily lives with self-respect.

Pensions That Reach On Time, Every Time

The Mann government has made it a top priority to ensure that pensions are delivered on time. The goal is clear: No elder should have to wait or suffer due to delays. The system is being monitored closely to make sure that every eligible person gets their support, without any hassle.

 Over 43,000 New Pension Beneficiaries in 2025–26

Thanks to the transparent and people-first approach of the government, more than 43,644 new pension applications have already been approved in the financial year 2025–26. This means more families now have elderly members who feel secure and supported.

Respect in Action: Caring for Punjab’s Seniors

The Mann government has allocated a massive ₹6,175 crore in the current financial year to support social security programs. Out of this, ₹1,539 crore has already been released just for pension-related schemes, a big step towards building a caring and inclusive Punjab. 

Honouring Our Elders, Empowering Their Present

Under the inspiring campaign titled ‘Hamare Buzurg, Hamara Maan’ (Our Elders, Our Pride), the government is making sure that every senior citizen in Punjab is registered and receives the pension they deserve.

Special surveys are being conducted to find and support any elderly person who may have been left out earlier.

A Punjab That Cares for All

Under CM Bhagwant Singh Mann’s leadership, Punjab is building more than roads and buildings, it’s building a society where no one is forgotten. From elderly care to women empowerment and child welfare, the government is working hard to ensure that every citizen feels valued and protected.

Golden Years, Strong Support

 34.40 lakh people receiving ₹1,500 monthly pension

 43,644 new pension approvals in 2025–26

 ₹6,175 crore budget for social welfare

₹1,539 crore released specifically for pension schemes

Statewide survey under ‘Hamare Buzurg, Hamara Maan’ campaign

Because in Punjab, respect isn’t just a word ; it’s a policy. Our Elders, Our Responsibility. Our Pride.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid feature. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.

Published at : 25 Aug 2025 01:27 PM (IST)
