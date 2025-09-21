Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesNortheastNagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (21.09.2025): Dear YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 76A 46286

Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (21.09.2025): Dear YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 76A 46286

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Sunday, September 21, 2025: DEAR Yamuna Morning 1 PM, DEAR Vixen Day 6 PM, & DEAR Toucan evening 8 PM lottery will be declared today. First prize: one CRORE.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 21 Sep 2025 01:14 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (21.09.2025): Dear Yamuna Morning 1PM Dear Vixen Day 6PM Dear Toucan Evening 8PM Sunday Result OUT - 1st Prize 1 CRORE Bumper Jackpot Lottery Latest News Live Updates northeast news live updates September 21 lotterysambadresult.in lotterysambad.one Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (21.09.2025): Dear YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 76A 46286
Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (21.09.2025)
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Nagaland Lottery Sambad (September 21, 2025): In India, lotteries remain banned in most states, but 13 states, including Nagaland, legally operate them. Since 1967, states such as Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Sikkim have permitted state-run lotteries, giving citizens a legal way to test their luck.

The Nagaland State Lottery, launched in 1972 under the Finance Department, has become a major source of government revenue. It continues to run successfully with daily draws conducted three times a day, morning, afternoon, and evening, throughout the week.

Every day features a distinct lottery with unique names and prize structures. The top prize reaches up to ₹1 crore, including the Super Prize. Popular draws include the Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening lotteries, with tickets priced at just ₹6, making them accessible to all.

The Director of Nagaland State Lotteries is in charge of overseeing and planning the lotteries, which are held daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001. If you're among the lucky winners, you need to:

  • Present a copy of the lottery claim form along with your ticket.
  • The ticket must be undamaged and in its original condition.
  • A government-approved photo ID and passport-sized photos should be attached to the claim form.
  • Tickets with tampering or damage are not accepted.

The Government of Nagaland authorizes distributors to disburse prize amounts of up to ₹10,000 to winners on its behalf, including those won through agents, sellers, stockists, or sub-distributors. For prize claims exceeding ₹10,000, winners must submit their claims within 30 days of the draw date to the Director, Government of Nagaland, or the designated Nodal Office in their respective state. To receive the prize payment within 60 days, the winner must provide the original signed ticket, claim forms in the official format, and all required documents.

Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.

Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

13:13 PM (IST)  •  21 Sep 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (21.09.2025): Dear YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 76A 46286

Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (21.09.2025): Dear YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 76A 46286

lottery-samabd-1pm

13:11 PM (IST)  •  21 Sep 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (21.09.2025): Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today Result TODAY’S RESULT

Lottery Sambad Live Today 21.09.2025 Result
Lottery Name DEAR HAWK EVENING
Draw Code 21, 115, 119
Draw Name Dear Morning Sambad, Dear Evening Sambad, and Dear Night Sambad
First Prize Rs. 1 Crore
Result date 21st September 2025
Result Time 2PM, 6PM, and 8PM
Official Websites nagalandstatelotterysambad.com
Result Status Announced
Load More
Tags :
Nagaland Lottery Jackpot Result Nagaland Lottery Result Nagaland Lottery Result Live Dear YAMUNA Morning 1PM
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi To Address Nation Today At 5 PM
PM Modi To Address Nation Today At 5 PM
India
Lalu Yadav's Daughter's Post Sparks Fresh Family Feud Rumours Ahead Of Bihar Polls
Lalu Yadav's Daughter's Post Sparks Fresh Family Feud Rumours Ahead Of Bihar Polls
World
$100K Not An Annual Fee, Spares Current Holders: Trump Administration Clarifies H-1B Visa Order
$100K Not An Annual Fee, Spares Current Holders: Trump Administration Clarifies H-1B Visa Order
India
BJP Alleges Abuses Hurled At PM Modi’s Mother Again During Tejashwi Yadav’s ‘Bihar Adhikar Yatra’
BJP Alleges Abuses Hurled At PM Modi’s Mother Again During Tejashwi Yadav’s Bihar Rally
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: PM Modi to Address the Nation Today at 5 PM, Key Announcements on GST Reforms and 'Go Local' Campaign Expected
Delhi News: BJP Leaders Demand Meat Ban in Delhi During Navratri, Urge Respect for Sanatan Traditions | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: US Confirms No Annual Charge in H-1B Visa Rule | ABP NEWS
Bihar News: BJP Accuses Tejashwi Yadav of Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi’s Late Mother | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Mithun Manhas Likely to Be Next BCCI President: Sources | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | India’s Exercise Diplomacy — Why India Engages With Both Rivals US And Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget