Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesNortheastNagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (14.09.2025): Dear YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (14.09.2025): Dear YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Sunday, September 14, 2025: DEAR Yamuna Morning 1 PM, DEAR Vixen Day 6 PM, & DEAR Toucan evening 8 PM lottery will be declared today. First prize: one CRORE.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 14 Sep 2025 12:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (14.09.2025): Dear Yamuna Morning 1PM Dear Vixen Day 6PM Dear Toucan Evening 8PM Sunday Result OUT - 1st Prize 1 CRORE Bumper Jackpot Lottery Latest News Live Updates northeast news live updates September 14 lotterysambadresult.in lotterysambad.one Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (14.09.2025): Dear YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Draw Result - To Be Out Soon
Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (14.09.2025)
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Nagaland Lottery Sambad (September 14, 2025): In India, lotteries remain banned in most states, but 13 states, including Nagaland, legally operate them. Since 1967, states such as Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Sikkim have permitted state-run lotteries, giving citizens a legal way to test their luck.

The Nagaland State Lottery, launched in 1972 under the Finance Department, has become a major source of government revenue. It continues to run successfully with daily draws conducted three times a day, morning, afternoon, and evening, throughout the week.

Every day features a distinct lottery with unique names and prize structures. The top prize reaches up to ₹1 crore, including the Super Prize. Popular draws include the Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening lotteries, with tickets priced at just ₹6, making them accessible to all.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (14.09.2025): Dear YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Draw Result  TO BE OUT SOON

 

The Director of Nagaland State Lotteries is in charge of overseeing and planning the lotteries, which are held daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001. If you're among the lucky winners, you need to:

  • Present a copy of the lottery claim form along with your ticket.
  • The ticket must be undamaged and in its original condition.
  • A government-approved photo ID and passport-sized photos should be attached to the claim form.
  • Tickets with tampering or damage are not accepted.

The Government of Nagaland authorizes distributors to disburse prize amounts of up to ₹10,000 to winners on its behalf, including those won through agents, sellers, stockists, or sub-distributors. For prize claims exceeding ₹10,000, winners must submit their claims within 30 days of the draw date to the Director, Government of Nagaland, or the designated Nodal Office in their respective state. To receive the prize payment within 60 days, the winner must provide the original signed ticket, claim forms in the official format, and all required documents.

Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.

Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

12:50 PM (IST)  •  14 Sep 2025

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (14.09.2025): Who Is The Organizer?

The director of Nagaland State Lotteries is in charge of managing and organizing the lottery in the state of Nagaland, as is the case with all other lotteries.

 

 

12:41 PM (IST)  •  14 Sep 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad: Seven Dear (DAY) Lottery Name Changed - Check New Draws

Dear Lottery 'DAY' Draws

  • MONDAY: Dear Desert Changed To Dear Blitzen
  • TUESDAY: Dear Wave Changed To Dear Comet 
  • WEDNESDAY: Dear Hill Changed To Dear Cupid
  • THURSDAY: Dear Lake Changed To Dear Dancer 
  • FRIDAY: Dear Mountain Changed To Dear Dasher
  • SATURDAY: Dear River Changed To Dear Donner
  • SUNDAY: Dear Sea Changed To Dear Vixen
Load More
Tags :
Nagaland Lottery Jackpot Result Nagaland Lottery Result Nagaland Lottery Result Live Dear YAMUNA Morning 1PM
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Elon Musk Sparks Outrage With “Fight Back Or Die” Call At Tommy Robinson’s London Rally
Elon Musk Sparks Outrage With “Fight Back Or Die” Call At Tommy Robinson’s London Rally
Cricket
IND vs PAK Pitch Report: Will Spinners Rule Or Pacers Shine In Dubai?
IND vs PAK Pitch Report: Will Spinners Rule Or Pacers Shine In Dubai?
World
Over 1 Lakh Protesters Flood Central London In Tommy Robinson’s ‘Unite The Kingdom’ March
Over 1 Lakh Protesters Flood Central London In Tommy Robinson’s ‘Unite The Kingdom’ March
World
Beijing Pushes Back As Trump Calls For 100% Tariffs On Russian Oil: ‘China Does Not Plot War’
Beijing Pushes Back As Trump Calls For 100% Tariffs On Russian Oil: ‘China Does Not Plot War’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Wild Elephant Herd Enters Haridwar; Multiple Disturbing Incidents Reported Across States
Breaking: 12 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Taliban Attack In South Waziristan’s Badar Gali
Breaking: Bolero Falls Into River In Rajasthan; Smuggling, Rescues And Political Protests Unfold
Breaking: Bolero Falls In River In Rajasthan, Political And Food Scams Spark Chaos Across States
Breaking: Delhi Police Registers Fir Against Congress In Pm Modi Mother Deepfake Video Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget