Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesNortheastLIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad FRIDAY (12.12.2025): Dear MEGHNA Morning 1PM Lucky Draw Declared - 1st Prize 1 Crore

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad FRIDAY (12.12.2025): Dear MEGHNA Morning 1PM Lucky Draw Declared - 1st Prize 1 Crore

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday, December 12, 2025: Dear MEGHNA Morning, Dear CROWN Day, Dear HORIZON Evening Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM respectively.1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 12:52 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (12.12.2025): Dear MEGHNA Morning 1 PM Dear CROWN Day 6 PM Dear HORIZON Evening 8 PM Friday Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 CRORE Bumper Jackpot Lottery Latest News live updates northeast news lottery result live December 12 lotterysambadresult.in lotterysambad.one LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad FRIDAY (12.12.2025): Dear MEGHNA Morning 1PM Lucky Draw Declared - 1st Prize 1 Crore
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad FRIDAY (12.12.2025)
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Live Nagaland Lottery Results Friday, 12-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

The MEGHNA MORNING Lottery, part of Nagaland's seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every FRIDAY. Each ticket is priced at ₹6 , and it is held daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima 797001.

Nagaland Lottery Result Today Dear Megha Evening LIVE is finally out, and thousands of hopeful players are eagerly checking their tickets to see if they have struck the jackpot. The Dear Meghna Morning Lottery is one of the most popular daily lottery draws in Nagaland, known for its attractive prize structure and consistent credibility among players.

The Nagaland Lottery Dear Meghna Morning Draw is now declared, and pand thousands of participants are checking their numbers to see if fortune has favoured them today. 

The Nagaland lottery system is renowned for its transparency and wide participation. Every day, thousands of people purchase their Nagaland Lottery ticket from authorised offline sellers as well as approved digital platforms. With the growing popularity of Nagaland Lottery online purchase, players now expect fast, accurate, and real-time updates for every draw.

As soon as the Nagaland Lottery Result Today Dear Meghna Morning is released, winners are advised to carefully match their ticket numbers with the officially announced result list. All prize claims must be submitted through authorised lottery offices along with valid identification and the original winning ticket.

Stay tuned for the complete and updated Dear Meghna Morning Nagaland Lottery result list, prize breakdown, and winner verification process, so you don’t miss a single update from today’s exciting draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

12:52 PM (IST)  •  12 Dec 2025

Live Nagaland Lottery Result Today: Genuineness And Authenticity

The government of Nagaland administers the lottery system known as the Nagaland State Lottery. Only government lotteries are permitted in Nagaland, one of the few states in India where lottery businesses are lawful. Private lottery is strictly prohibited in India.

12:41 PM (IST)  •  12 Dec 2025

Live Nagaland Lottery Result Today: Draws Held For 362 Days (3 Holidays) - LIVE Streaming TIME And DAYS

Every day from 11:20 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., including Sundays and general holidays, or 362 days in a calendar year, lottery draws are held, with the exception of three national holidays:

  • January 26 (Republic Day)
  • August 15 (Independence Day)
  • October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti)
Load More
Tags :
Nagaland Lottery Result Today Lottery Result Lottery Result Old Lottery Sambad Lottery Sambad Today Lottery Sambad ñagaland State Lottery Results Lottery Sambad Old 8pm Lottery Sambad Old 1pm Lottery Sambad Old 6pm Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Today Special Lucky Draw Nagaland State Lottery 1 PM Result Nagaland State Lottery 6 PM Result Nagaland State Lottery Today Live Nagaland Lottery Result Online Nagaland Rajya Lottery Sambad Jackpot Result Lottery Result Today Jackpot Result Today Nagaland State Lottery Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Friday Nagaland State Lottery Result Friday Dear Lottery Dear Lottery Sambad Dear Lottery Result Today Dear Lottery Result Today 8pm Dear Lottery Result Today 1pm Dear Lottery Result Today 6pm Dear Lottery Today Nagaland Lottery Lotterysambadresult.in Dear Meghna Friday Lotterysambad.one Nagaland State Lottery December 12 Dear Lottery Result Dear Result Dear Meghna Friday Weekly Lottery Dear CROWN Friday Dear HORIZON Friday Dear VICTORY Friday Dear Lottery 12 12 2025 Lottery Sambad 12 12 25 Nagaland Lottery Result 12-12-2025 Dear CROWN Friday Weekly Lottery Dear HORIZON Friday Weekly Lottery
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
IndiGo Meltdown Deepens As DGCA Grounds 4 Safety Inspectors Over Operational Oversight
IndiGo Crisis Fallout: DGCA Suspends 4 Key Safety Inspectors Over Compliance Failures
India
Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away At 90
Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away At 90
Cities
Direct Threat To Safety, Will Be Lynched In Goa: What Murder-Accused Luthra Brothers Told Delhi Court
Direct Threat To Safety, Will Be Lynched In Goa: What Murder-Accused Luthra Brothers Told Delhi Court
World
Indian Artefacts Among 600 British Empire Items Stolen In UK Museum Heist; CCTV Image Surfaces
Indian Artefacts Among 600 British Empire Items Stolen In UK Museum Heist; CCTV Image Surfaces
Advertisement

Videos

Bus Overturns in Alluri Sitarama, Andhra Pradesh — 10 Dead, Dozens Injured
Breaking: ED Conducts Searches to Trace Financial Trail; Evidence Recovery Now Under Scrutiny
Dairy Businessman’s Son Shot in Shahdara, Delhi-Three Bullets Hit; Victim Hospitalised
AirAsia Flight Canceled at Delhi’s IGI Airport Due to Technical Fault; Passengers Protest
Modi and Trump Discuss Advancing India–US Trade Deal; Goyal Says Negotiations Progressing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget