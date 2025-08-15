Tragedy In Goregaon: 16-Year-Old Girl Jumps To Death From 23rd Floor Of High-Rise Complex

A 16-year-old girl allegedly took her own life by jumping from the 23rd floor of a high-profile residential complex in Goregaon. According to Mumbai Police, the Class 11 student was struggling with depression and had been receiving treatment at a hospital for several years. Authorities confirmed that no suicide note was found at the scene.

Family at Home During Tragic Incident

The incident reportedly occurred while her family was at home. “This is the fourth suicide in the complex in six months,” a police source said. The deceased is the daughter of a prominent builder, adding to the shock in the community.

Police Investigation Underway

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered, and Aarey police are conducting a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death. Authorities are looking into the teen’s mental health history and any possible triggers leading up to the incident.

Residents of the complex expressed their grief and concern, emphasizing the need for better mental health awareness and support systems for adolescents.

This tragic incident highlights the ongoing mental health challenges faced by teenagers, particularly those under immense academic and social pressures. Authorities have urged families to remain vigilant and seek timely help if they notice warning signs of depression in children and adolescents.

If you are struggling with thoughts of self-harm, please seek help immediately. Contact local mental health professionals or helplines. This report is intended to inform responsibly and not to sensationalize suicide.