Kerala Crime Branch Assumes Control Of Athira Gold & Silks Fraud Cases

Kerala Police’s Crime Branch has taken control of cases against Athira Gold and Silks in Kochi, accused of defrauding investors through gold schemes and investment scams.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 10:27 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Crime Branch wing of the Kerala police has taken over the probe into cases registered against Kochi-based Athira Gold and Silks, which allegedly duped several people by running gold schemes and taking investments, said Crime Branch sources here on Monday.

According to officials, the Crime Branch’s Economic Offence Wing (EOW) Ernakulam Unit started re-registering cases last week.

An officer with the Crime Branch EOW stated that around 15 cases, first registered at Ernakulam Central Police Station, have been taken over, and FIRs in the remaining cases will be taken over in the coming days.

He said that around 50 cases have been registered against Athira Gold and Silks in the Ernakulam Central Police Station alone. Apart from this, the investors had also lodged complaints at various police stations within the Ernakulam Rural Police limits.

"Currently, we are re-registering the FIRs in the cases transferred by the local police. The investigation will commence after the initial procedures are completed. The owners of the jewellery firm will be questioned again. They were arrested by the police earlier," the officer said.

Police arrested the proprietors of the firm, RJ Antony, RJ Joseph, RJ Johnson, and RJ Joby, in February this year. They later secured bail from the Kerala High Court, the officer said.

Athira Gold and Silks was operating a multi-storey jewellery shop at Kerala High Court Junction in Kochi. The company also had branches in the coastal areas of Ernakulam and Thrissur districts.

According to police officials in Ernakulam Central Police, Athira Gold and Silks accepted investments by promising returns of up to 12 per cent interest.

Additionally, it offered a gold scheme that allowed customers to invest money and purchase gold ornaments at the current market price in the future, according to the police.

A police official said that, attracted to the schemes, several retired employees have deposited their savings with the firm. Similarly, several people have deposited the money for their children’s weddings.

Over 500 investors have already approached the police, and fresh complaints are expected, he added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Aug 2025 10:27 AM (IST)
Kerala Crime Branch Athira Gold And Silks Fraud Kochi Jewellery Scam Athira Gold Investors Kerala Police News
