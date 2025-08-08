Gujarat Assembly's Monsoon Session Scheduled For September 8–10

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesJharkhandGujarat Assembly's Monsoon Session Scheduled For September 8–10

Gujarat Assembly's Monsoon Session will be held from Sept 8–10 to discuss key bills and public issues. Congress plans to raise concerns on roads, farming losses, and education shortfalls.

By : IANS | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 02:53 PM (IST)

Ahmedabad, Aug 8 (IANS) The Gujarat Legislative Assembly will convene for its Monsoon Session on September 8, 9, and 10, as announced on Friday. Governor Acharya Devrat has called for the seventh session of the current Assembly.

The official notification regarding the session was issued by the Assembly Secretariat.

Speaker Shankar Chaudhary shared details of the upcoming session, stating that MLAs can submit starred questions till August 20.

The short, three-day session is expected to cover key legislative discussions and departmental reviews, especially in the backdrop of the ongoing monsoon and its impact on the state.

The upcoming session will see the presentation of several crucial legislations, including the GST Amendment Bill and the Factory Amendment Bill, as part of the government’s business.

MLAs have been given time until August 20 to submit instructions on starred questions, allowing for focused discussion on pressing public issues. Chaudhary shared that a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) will be convened on September 6 to finalise the session's agenda and schedule additional legislative business.

Along with key bills, the session is expected to include debates on various state-related issues and government proposals, setting the stage for a packed legislative calendar. Further announcements regarding the agenda and bills to be tabled are expected closer to the session dates.

During the Monsoon Session, the Congress is likely to question the government on critical issues related to infrastructure, farmers, and the education system. Concerns may be raised over poor road conditions and stalled infrastructure projects, particularly in rural and flood-affected areas.

On the agricultural front, the Opposition is likely to demand clarity on compensation for crop losses due to erratic monsoons, irrigation support, and delays in procurement payments. In the education sector, Congress may target the government over inadequate school infrastructure, teacher vacancies, and declining learning outcomes in government schools, calling for urgent reforms and increased budgetary allocation.

The Gujarat Legislative Assembly is a unicameral legislature, comprising 182 elected members. The Assembly operates from the Vidhan Sabha building in Gandhinagar. The current Assembly, elected in December 2022, is the 15th Gujarat Legislative Assembly, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holding a significant majority.

 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 02:53 PM (IST)
Farmers Education Infrastructure Gujarat Assembly Monsoon Session CONGRESS Shankar Chaudhary GST Amendment Bill Factory Amendment Bill
