HomeStatesHaryanaHaryana Goes Digital: CM Nayab Singh Saini Launches Statewide Paperless Registry System

Haryana Goes Digital: CM Nayab Singh Saini Launches Statewide Paperless Registry System

Calling it a landmark step towards ease of living, CM Saini emphasised that the digital registry system will not only enhance transparency and accountability but also provide genuine convenience.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Nov 2025 05:45 PM (IST)
On the occasion of Haryana Day, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini unveiled a major digital governance initiative, the launch of a paperless registry system across the entire state. Announcing the development during a press conference today at Haryana Niwas in Chandigarh, the Chief Minister described it as a historic step towards transparency, efficiency, and good governance. He said the initiative will save time and resources, reduce red tape, and curb the possibility of corruption in property registration processes across Haryana.

During the event, CM Saini informed that the system was initially rolled out in the Ladwa tehsil of Kurukshetra district on 29th September, and after its successful implementation, it has now been expanded statewide. Between 29th September and 31st October 2025, a total of 917 paperless registries were completed, showcasing the system’s effectiveness and public acceptance.


Digital Registry To Simplify Property Transactions

The Chief Minister said the move will free citizens from the decades-old, cumbersome registry process, eliminating unnecessary delays and physical paperwork. Under the new setup, citizens can complete most procedures from the comfort of their homes, needing to visit the tehsil office only once for photo verification.

A Step Towards Transparency & Good Governance

Calling it a landmark step towards ease of living, CM Saini emphasised that the digital registry system will not only enhance transparency and accountability but also provide genuine convenience to the people of Haryana. “The paperless registry will save both time and resources while curbing any scope for corruption,” he stated.

Top State Officials Join CM At The Launch

The launch event was attended by several senior officials and ministers, including Tourism Minister Arvind Sharma, Health Minister Arti Singh Rao, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, Chief Principal Secretary to CM Rajesh Khullar, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dr Sumita Misra, Director General of Information, Public Relations, Languages and Culture Department K.M. Pandurang, Special Secretary, Revenue Department, Yash Pal, and Media Secretary to the Chief Minister Praveen Attrey.

Published at : 01 Nov 2025 05:45 PM (IST)
Haryana Haryana. HARYANA NEWS Naib Singh Saini
