Nitish Kumar Announces Big Hike In Honorarium For ASHA, Mamta Workers

In a significant step aimed at strengthening rural healthcare services and recognising the contribution of frontline workers, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday announced a substantial hike in the honorarium for ASHA and Mamta workers. The decision is seen as part of the state government’s ongoing welfare measures, coming ahead of the Assembly elections.

Honorarium Hike for Frontline Health Workers

Under the revised structure, the incentive for Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) has been increased from ₹1,000 to ₹3,000. Mamta workers, who assist in childbirth at government facilities, will now receive ₹600 per delivery, up from ₹300.

Sharing the announcement on X, Nitish Kumar wrote in Hindi (loosely translated): "Since the formation of the government in November 2005, we have worked extensively to improve health services. ASHA and Mamta workers have played a significant role in enhancing health services in rural areas."

"Keeping this in mind and honouring the important contribution of ASHA and Mamta workers in strengthening health services in rural areas, a decision has been made to increase their honorarium," he said.

The Chief Minister added: "ASHA workers will now be provided with an incentive amount of ₹3,000 instead of ₹1,000. Similarly, Mamta workers will be provided with an incentive amount of ₹600 per delivery instead of ₹300, which will further boost their morale and strengthen health services in rural areas."

Welfare Push Ahead of Elections

This announcement is the latest in a series of welfare initiatives by the Bihar government.

On July 27, the state announced the formation of the Bihar State Safai Karmachari Commission, designed to protect and uplift sanitation workers. The commission will advise the government on safeguarding their rights, implementing welfare schemes, and integrating these marginalised communities into the mainstream for social and economic development.

Hike in Journalist Pensions

In another key decision, the government recently announced a significant increase in pensions under the Bihar Patrakar Samman Pension Scheme. The monthly pension for eligible journalists has been raised from ₹6,000 to ₹15,000. Additionally, if a journalist passes away, the dependent spouse will now receive ₹10,000 per month, up from ₹3,000, for life.